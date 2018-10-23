Early voting for the Nov. 6 elections will be held through Oct. 30.
Registered voters wishing to cast a ballot early can do so from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day in that period, except Sunday Oct. 28, when the polls will be closed.
Voting will take place at the St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court’s office at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington and at the Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, in Slidell. Voting also will take place at the St. Tammany Parish Government offices, 21490 Koop Drive, Building A.
Valid identification is required to vote. For more information, call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125.
NAMI-St. Tammany Day Center offers rides
The NAMI-St. Tammany Day Center now offers free transportation for St. Tammany Parish residents to and from the facility, located on the Safe Haven campus near Mandeville.
The buses run weekdays from early morning through 3:30 p.m. The dispatcher takes calls until 4 p.m. on every weekday, excluding holidays.
Citizens can call the center dispatcher at (985) 626-6518 to schedule a ride, said program director Tom Rowan. Give 24-hours notice for scheduling.
The NAMI St. Tammany Day Center assists adults living with severe and persistent behavioral health disorders. Certified peer support specialists help clients access appropriate support resources and provide alternatives for less costly behavioral health care in a less restrictive environment.
There is no cost to attend the program. New transportation services are partially funded by a grant.
Teachers eligible for classroom grants
Teachers throughout Louisiana can apply for part of $400,000 in grant money Chevron has designated for classroom projects in Louisiana.
Teachers can post information about their classroom project online at www.donorschoose.org, which will make them eligible for funding. Information must be submitted by Oct. 31, and the sooner teachers do submit, the better their chances are to be selected. All types of projects will be accepted. Visit www.fuelyourschool.com for more details.
La. 1077 closures
There will be alternating single-lane closures on La. 1077 in both directions, between La. 21 and U.S. 190, through Oct. 25, and again from Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 for milling and asphalt paving.
One lane in each direction will remain open at all times; however, traffic may be slowed as the work progresses. Wide loads will not have access during lane closure hours, but emergency vehicles will.
PAC makes endorsement in Abita
The St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC, a political action committee of the St. Tammany West Chamber of Commerce, has endorsed George Long in the race for the mayor of Abita Springs.
“St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC is focused on candidates’ commitments to work with the business community, their willingness to listen to concerns expressed by employers, and their commitment to transparency in government,” said CHAMBERPAC Chairman Townsend Underhill.
The CHAMBERPAC board also interviewed both candidates in the Folsom mayor’s race, but didn’t make an endorsement.
St. Tammany CHAMBERPAC is a nonpartisan political action committee working to recruit and elect political candidates who support business, the free enterprise system, freedom from unnecessary government regulation and quality of life. The group has more than 200 members.
Coroner’s office joins regional agency
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has become the first such agency in the U.S. to be invited to join the Regional Organized Crime Information Center.
Headquartered in Nashville, ROCIC helps law enforcement agencies coordinate information, find missing people and investigate crimes of all types. More than 1,900 agencies are members.
"Although we don't directly investigate crimes, having access to the ROCIC's database and wealth of knowledge will be a tremendous resource for us — and us for them," said St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston.
"Being able to tap into this organization's resources could help us identify remains. Sharing information about unsolved cases here can help the ROCIC's member agencies cross-reference similar cases, potentially solving crimes elsewhere.”