ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood, a Zumbathon will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora is a veterans service organization and a homeless veterans transition resource center. For information, visit rideofthebrotherhood.org.
CAR SHOW: "Cruisin' With YFM 1088" will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Mandeville Christian Fellowship Church, 1213 La. 1088. The show features cars and trucks competing in a variety of categories, plus inflatables, a silent auction and more to benefit the ministry activities of Youth For Mandeville. Entry for vehicles is $25. Food vendors will be on hand. For information, contact (504) 451-1522 or lloydbolds@yahoo.com.
SPORTS SIGN-UP: Registration for adult sports teams at Pelican Park will be held weekdays through May 10 at the Castine Center Office, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Team registration is limited. Registration is done by teams only. Individuals may be added to a list of interested players. If enough individuals call to make a team, the park will assist them in forming a team. For more information, visit www.pelicanpark.com.
NARFE MEETING: The Slidell Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, at Azalea Estate Assisted living and Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Murray Seals will speak on "The Day the War Stopped." For information, contact Elroy Noel, (985) 290-0757 or email elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
FUNDRAISING PICNIC: Northshore Picnic With a Purpose, at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Fountainebleau State Park in Mandeville, will be the inaugural fundraiser for the Safe Haven Foundation. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for ages 6-18. The event includes food, live music, canoeing and kayaking, and children's activities. For information, visit www.safehavenstp.org or email at stpsafehaven@gmail.com.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a Second Saturday Special Sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Second Saturday Special Sales include several hundred specially selected items on cookbooks and magazines about food and beverages. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
EXCEL BASICS: Learn the beginning skills on how to create and edit a spreadsheet in Microsoft Excel at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Registration is limited to adults and required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or call (985) 845-4819.
GARDEN FEST: The fourth annual fest, "The Importance of Pollinators," will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. There will be a children’s table with a craft, handmade soaps, pollinator-infused snacks and talk about inviting birds, bees and other pollinators to your yard. There will also be plants for sale. St. Tammany Master Gardeners, the LSU Ag Center and the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum have collaborated with the library for the free event. Visit sttammanylibrary.org for more information.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Ben's Golf Tournament will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 at Covington Country Club, 200 Country Club Drive. Cost is $100 individual, $400 per team. For information, call (985) 867-2284.
CONTINUING ED FUNDS: The East St. Tammany Chamber will award two $1,500 scholarships to residents of east St. Tammany Parish who are nontraditional, adult or returning students in the workforce. The scholarships to further professional skill sets can be used for accredited four-year colleges; technical or community colleges; recognized professional certifications, programs or licenses. Applications must be postmarked by May 17. For information, call (985) 643-5678.
BOOK SALE: The Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 18, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. A members-only sale will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
TECH TALK: Join the Mandeville reference librarian at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St., to discuss technology woes and interests. The librarian will offer a brief presentation and then take questions and discussion, particularly about scams and how to recognize fraudulent emails and phone calls, as well as protection. The free event is limited to adults. Registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293.
POISON PLANTS: Learn to identify poison ivy, poison sumac and common treatments following exposure at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Abita Springs Branch Library, 71683 Leveson St. Master Gardener Sandy Tomaszewski, LSU Ag Center Extension Service, will present. Registration is encouraged, seating limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 893-6285.
COMPUTER CODING: The Mandeville Branch will hold a six-week introduction to the basic principles of coding, designed for those with no prior coding experience at 6 p.m., Wednesdays May 29 to July 3, at the Mandeville Branch Library, 844 Girod St. The event is free, limited to adults. Registration is required. Register online at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293. Windows 10 computers will be provided for the duration of the class. For information visit www.sttammanylibrary.org.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May. The institute is open to business, civic and public sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit norli.org
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be halfway through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through May 21
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16
- 9 a.m. to noon May 18.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25-26, for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.