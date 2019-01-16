SCIENCE SEARCH WINNER: Joshua Michael Devier, of St. Paul's School in Covington, has been named one of 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, one of the nation's oldest science and math competitions for high school seniors. His project is "Analysis of the Antimicrobial Efficacy of Usnic Acid and Lichen Extracts." The 300 scholars, selected from 1,964 entrants, receive a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to his or her respective school, resulting in $1.2 million in total scholar awards. The 40 finalists chosen to compete in Washington, D.C., in March will be announced on Jan. 23.
HONORED STUDENT: Helen Sandoz was named Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic School's 2018-19 Student of the Year.