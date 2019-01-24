In a battle between the state’s top-ranked boys soccer teams in Division II, No. 2 Lakeshore dropped a 3-0 decision on the road to Holy Cross recently, falling to the Tigers for the second time this season, this time with the District 6-II championship on the line.
The defending state champions in Division II, the Tigers, who haven’t lost since a Dec. 21 defeat at St. Louis, got off to a quick start in the first minute when senior Ethan Garvey corralled a corner kick and found the back of the net to give Holy Cross the 1-0 advantage, igniting a boisterous student section.
“We put four guys in the midfield in an effort to try and take control of this game early,” Garvey said. “It worked. We are happy with this win. The team dynamic we are playing with right now is outstanding and we are playing very good soccer. Everyone is working well together and ready for hopefully another deep playoff run.”
Chad Cadiere got the Tigers a quick insurance goal 12 minutes later. After a deep throw found its way through the Lakeshore defense, he tapped the ball into the back of the net to give his squad the 2-0 advantage.
Up 2-0 at the half, the Tigers lead increased to 3-0 in the 42nd minute when freshman Ethan Carney’s shot from about 15 yards out got past the Lakeshore keeper.
Suffering its first loss in 13 matches, the three goals given up by the Titans were a season high. Lakeshore’s last loss was back on Dec. 8 against Holy Cross in a tournament in Mandeville.
Offensively, Lakeshore struggled to get any sort of consistent threat going, finishing with only 10 shots, compared to 19 by Holy Cross.
“That’s a quality team we beat,” Garvey said. “They have some quality players, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw them for a third time in the postseason. We look forward to that challenge, but our biggest focus is inward. We are going to try and control what we can control and what we do best.”