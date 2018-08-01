The Mystic Krewe of Brew's recent Larry Hartzog’s Twisted Beer Fest featured over 200 beer samplings from homebrew and commercial breweries around the state, with all proceeds benefiting the Northshore Humane Society.
The festival, at the Castine Center in Mandeville, featured breweries including Abita, Port Orleans, Bayou Teche, Urban South and Great Raft, all serving their top sellers along with their newest brews.
New this year was a VIP fest entry, allowing guests in early to enjoy special samplings from Acquistapace’s Wine and Cheese, Champagne Beverage, Crescent Crown Distributing, Chafunkta, Old Rail and Gnarly Barley Brewing.
Pets were welcome at the popular event, with the Northshore Humane Society on hand with dogs available for adoption. Attendees enjoyed delicious food, music and a people’s choice competition among the homebrews.
Northshore Humane Society is one of Louisiana's largest no-kill animal rescues and community veterinary clinic. For more information on its programs and services, visit northshorehumane.org.
Titan royalty has luck of the draw
Lady Luck was with Lauren Oustalet and Benjamin Ferguson at the Krewe of Titans' recent Las Vegas Nights-themed coronation ball.
The two were chosen as the 2019 Queen and King Titan IX at the glamorous affair at the Slidell City Auditorium, where guests dressed as gamblers and gamers.
Gaming tables included blackjack, craps and Pokeno, and revelers also were treated to an extensive array of auction baskets and a full bar. The music for the night was provided by Voodoo Gumbo.
All of the krewe's paid parade riders can literally throw their name in the hat and be considered for the royal titles. Last year’s king and queen, John-Paul Fugate and Abby Martin, pulled the new royals’ names, as the crowd of more than 400 eagerly awaited the results.
The co-ed Krewe of Titans is dedicated to providing Slidell and the surrounding areas with a traditional New Orleans, family-friendly, Mardi Gras experience. Joe Margiotta is the krewe’s president. Other officers include Glenda Watzke, Cary Caye and Jayme Hueschen. The krewe's parade will roll on the traditional Slidell route Feb. 23, 2019.