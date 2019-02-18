Northlake Christian pitcher Brooke Narretto couldn’t have asked for a better start to her 2019 season.
The Wolverines right-hander scattered two hits and allowed a single unearned run to help Northlake Christian defeat Lakeshore High 3-1 in the season opener for both squads.
“It was just one of those days when everything was on and working pretty well,” Narretto said of her performance in the circle. “I came out with a good mindset that everything was going to work, and I was going to hit my spots and it did.
“We mixed up pitches well in this game against a Lakeshore team that we knew could hit the ball. It worked well.”
The Wolverines wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, pushing across single runs in their first two innings at the plate. Cheyenne Jekins and Clea Davis had one out singles, and Narretto drew a walk at the plate to load the bases. First basemen Kaylyn Addison blooped a single into leftfield scoring Jekins to make it a 1-0 affair.
An inning later, after a one-out single by Kaci Vojtaskovic, KeraGrace Watts reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second. Watts later scored on an RBI double by Jekins, who finished 3 for 3 in the game with a pair of runs scored.
An RBI double by Addison in the fifth inning provided Northlake Christian with an insurance run, pushing its lead up to 3-1.
Lakeshore’s lone run of the game came via a Northlake Christian fielding error in the third inning. Zoe Zeilman led off the inning with a single and with two out Alara Taylor walked. Cara Rankin then reached on an error, which also allowed Zeilman to score for the Titans.
That would be the last legitimate threat Lakeshore would have at the plate as no runner reached third base for the remainder of the game.
While Narretto picked up the win in the circle for the Wolverines, Alexa Williams was the losing pitcher, allowing two earned runs in three innings of work on six hits.