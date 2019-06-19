Members of the Fontainebleau High School cheerleading squad include, front row from left, Callie Dufrene, Callie Varnado, Ashlyn Martinez, Carley Pizzuto and Kaitlin Gagnon. In the second row are Jesalyn Garcia, Haley Martin, Elena Heap, Josi Howe, Gabrielle Givens, Kayley Rousse and Siena Miller. In the third row are Hope von Eberstein, Alyssa Battistella, Kylie Kieff, Lauren Schiling, Holly Owens, Alex McGuire, Gracie Farris, Layla LoCicero and Caroline Holmes. In the fourth row are Chandler Dalton, Kylie Booker, Seth Martinez, Dalvin Brown and Hailey Hunt.