Members of the Fontainebleau High School cheerleading squad include, front row from left, Callie Dufrene, Callie Varnado, Ashlyn Martinez, Carley Pizzuto and Kaitlin Gagnon. In the second row are Jesalyn Garcia, Haley Martin, Elena Heap, Josi Howe, Gabrielle Givens, Kayley Rousse and Siena Miller. In the third row are Hope von Eberstein, Alyssa Battistella, Kylie Kieff, Lauren Schiling, Holly Owens, Alex McGuire, Gracie Farris, Layla LoCicero and Caroline Holmes. In the fourth row are Chandler Dalton, Kylie Booker, Seth Martinez, Dalvin Brown and Hailey Hunt.

The Fontainebleau High School cheerleading squad won blue superior ribbons in cheer evaluation and rally routine evaluation in June during the Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp at The University of Southern Mississippi. The team also won first-place trophies and gold superior ribbons in cheer routine and rally routine. 

Individual awards went to:

  • Callie Dufrene, Ashlyn Martinez, Carley Pizzuto, Chandler Dalton and Caroline Holmes, All-American
  • Seniors Dufrene, Martinez, Pizzuto, Callie Varnado and Kaitlin Gagnon, UCA Staff Card
  • Dufrene and Martinez, Pin It Forward.

The head coach of the Fontainebleau High School cheerleading team is Shannon Usey.

