The Fontainebleau High School cheerleading squad won blue superior ribbons in cheer evaluation and rally routine evaluation in June during the Universal Cheerleaders Association summer camp at The University of Southern Mississippi. The team also won first-place trophies and gold superior ribbons in cheer routine and rally routine.
Individual awards went to:
- Callie Dufrene, Ashlyn Martinez, Carley Pizzuto, Chandler Dalton and Caroline Holmes, All-American
- Seniors Dufrene, Martinez, Pizzuto, Callie Varnado and Kaitlin Gagnon, UCA Staff Card
- Dufrene and Martinez, Pin It Forward.
The head coach of the Fontainebleau High School cheerleading team is Shannon Usey.