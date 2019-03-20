JOY AUCTION: "Giddy Up for a Good Time" will be the theme for the annual auction at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 57210 Allen Road, Slidell. The event features quilts, crafts, vintage and estate items, plants and baked goods. A light lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m.
HAITIAN EVENING: "A Night in Haiti" will celebrate the partnership between Mary, Queen of Peace Church in Mandeville and St. Benoit in Dessources, Haiti, at 6 p.m. Saturday at the school cafeteria at 1501 W. Causeway Approach, with a dinner and Caribbean music. Haitian crafts and art will be available for sale, with the proceeds going to education and lunch expenses for students at St. Benoit. Tickets are $40 or $75 per couple. For reservations, email MQPHaiti@gmail.com or send a check to Mary, Queen of Peace Parish Center, ATTN: Haiti Ministry, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA, 70471, payable to “Mary, Queen of Peace” and note “Night in Haiti” on memo line. Tickets may also be purchased at the MQP Parish Center starting Monday and after Mass on the weekend of March 17. For more information, call (985) 626-0944 or visit www.maryqueenofpeace.org/haiti-partnership.
PRAYER SERIES: Christ the King Anglican Fellowship will hold evening prayer services at 5 p.m. Sundays, March 24 and 31, at First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. For information, visit www.christthekingcovington.com.
GAITHER CONCERT: Grammy winner Bill Gaither will host a concert with the Gaither Vocal Band at 7 p.m. March 29 at First Baptist Church of Covington, 16333 La. 1085. Tickets are $20-$35. For information and tickets, visit www.gaither.com or call (855) 484-1991.
APPRECIATION SERVICE: Quillen Temple Church of God in Christ will hold an appreciation musical for Ronald Pritchard, the minister of music, at 7:30 p.m. March 29, 812 Stanley St., Slidell. On the program will be the City Wide Choir, local church choirs and more.