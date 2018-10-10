ARTS FESTIVAL: The work of students in the talented-arts program of St. Tammany Parish public schools will be highlighted during a Renaissance-themed arts festival from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Lakeshore High School, 26301 La. 1088, Mandeville. Theater and music students will perform, visual art will be displayed and visitors can create their own art at make-and-take booths. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children.
"TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD": The Marion Players of St. Paul's School will present Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Atticus Finch and racial inequalities Oct. 18-27 at the school, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. For tickets, call (985) 892-3200.
OPEN HOUSE: St. Paul's School will hold an open house at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in Briggs Assembly Center, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington.