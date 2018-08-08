NO-COOK FRIDAY: Christ Episcopal Church, 1534 Seventh St., Slidell, is offering to-go or dine-in dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 10. It will be "Burger Night!" For $10, get a sirloin burger, baked beans and potato salad. Dessert and beverages available for purchase. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
SILENT RETREATS: The Christian Life Center at St. Joseph Abbey will hold two league retreats. The Rev. Paul Hart, retreat master, notes the theme is "How Faith and Suffering Hope." Retreats begin at 4 p.m. Cost is $212.50 and up for the three-day retreat, or $325 and up for the four-day retreat. Meals and linens are provided. The first retreat is Aug. 10-12. Contact Pat Dempsey at (504) 392-4317. The second retreat is Aug. 17-19. Contact Rodney Savoy at (337) 237-0835 or Tony Anzalone at (985) 878-2045. Online, visit saintjosephabbey.com/about-the-clc.
ANTI-BULLYING RALLY: Bethel Reform Methodist Church's Missionary Society sponsors a rally Saturday, Aug. 11, to touch on social issues facing young people, including talks from victims of bullying. Speakers are encouraged. For information, call (985) 773-3752.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS WEEKEND: Pentecost Baptist Church plans a weekend of activities that include a picnic, food and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11. The weekend culminates with a homecoming program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. Dr. Clarence Maston, pastor of the Little Zion Baptist Church of Waveland, Mississippi, will be the speaker. The events take place at the church, 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. For information, call (985) 641-5527.
SLIDELL MAGNIFICAT: Recording artist and lay evangelist Kitty Cleveland will be the guest speaker during a Slidell Magnificat breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18, at Pinewood Plantation, 305 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Tickets are $20 and are available at www.EventBrite.com and at Angels of Peace, St. Margaret Mary Church and St. John of the Cross Church in Lacombe.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY: The Mt. Olive AME Church will celebrate its 138th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2457 Second St., Slidell. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Keith Sanders, pastor of Union Bethel AME Church in New Orleans. For information, call (985) 265-4614.
POWER OF THE WORD REVIVAL: Mt. Olive AME Church, 2457 Second St., Slidell, will hold a revival at 7 p.m. nightly Aug. 22-24. The Rev. Mallery Callahan II will be the guest preacher. The Rev. Earl B. Robinson Jr. is pastor of Mt. Olive. For more information, call (985) 265-4614.
"EMBRACING MOTHERHOOD": Mothers and mothers-to-be will focus on the book "Embracing Motherhood" by Donna-Marie Cooper O'Boyle during a study group beginning Sept. 7 in the St. Peter Catholic Church Upper Room, 318 Jefferson Ave. The group will meet from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Fridays, Sept. 7-28, Oct. 26-Nov. 9, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. Childcare is available. The fee for the study, including the book, is $30. For information, contact Beth Montelepre at beth@montelepre.com or (504) 220-4626 or visit www.stpeterparish.com/fiat-friday.