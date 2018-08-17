Trilby Lenfant, deputy chief administrative officer for St. Tammany Parish Government, resigned her position on Aug. 13.
Lenfant, who made $148,999 annually in the role, said she was offered a position with parish government for 2019, but declined to pursue personal interests.
Lenfant’s resignation comes at a time when parish government is attempting to cut millions in operating costs. In March, voters rejected for a third time a sales tax to fund operating expenses at the parish courthouse and jail.
Required by parish charter to have a balanced budget (and by state law to maintain a courthouse and jail,) St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister has said every aspect of parish government will be scrutinized to make up for revenue lost with the tax failures.
Both Brister and Lenfant said the departure was amicable.
Brister hired Lenfant in 2012 to be the parish’s director of intergovernmental relations. She was named deputy CAO in 2014. Lenfant was especially visible earlier this year during the lead-up to the third courthouse and jail vote, as she made a case for the sales tax to various civic groups and local municipal governments.
Before working for the parish, Lenfant served on the Mandeville City Council. She narrowly lost a bid to become Mandeville’s mayor in 2010 when current mayor Donald Villere outpolled her by three votes.
Andrew Canulette
Candidate meet and greets, forum set for Abita Springs
The League of Women Voters of St. Tammany and the Abita Spring’s Women’s Society have scheduled two meet-the-candidate events and a candidate forum for Abita Springs elections being held this November.
The meet and greet events will take place from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Aug. 26 and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 11, both at Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St.
Candidates for Abita Springs mayor and the Board of Alderman and for St. Tammany Parish School Board districts 3 and 5 have been invited to attend.
A candidate forum for the Abita Springs municipal elections will be held from 6 p.m. o 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20, also at Town Hall.
Audience members may submit written questions for the candidates upon arrival, or during the forum. Neither host group will make endorsements at the events.
The League of Women Voters is offering a voter guide on its website, www.lwvofst.org, and at the library in Abita Springs.
Judge favors school in French immersion suit
State District Judge Raymond Childress sided with the St. Tammany Parish School Board in a lawsuit filed by a parent who wanted the board to create a French immersion program for students entering kindergarten and first grade this fall.
The suit, filed by parent Anne Ogden in March, claimed that she and other parents who wanted the program had met all the requirements of a state law with a petition that included the electronic signatures of the parents of 36 children about to enter kindergarten and 27 going into first grade.
School systems are required by state law to provide French immersion programs if requested in writing by the parents or guardians of at least 25 students going into either kindergarten or first grade by March 1 of the previous school year.
Ogden's suit alleged that the St. Tammany school system created an application form that's not included in the state law — and did so just seven days before the deadline, telling her she was responsible for getting all those interested to fill out the form.
Ogden said the form was designed to harass and intimidate parents. Among other things, it said that if more than 25 children signed up, a lottery would be used, and for students who ended up not being placed in the immersion program, their parents had to waive their right to attend the school whose attendance boundaries they live in.
Ogden was not able to get enough parents to fill out the School Board's form.
Childress ruled that although the requirements in the system's form are "onerous," they reflect what is in the state statute and are "necessary for any school board to make the commitment necessary to create a foreign language immersion program."
Should the requisite number of students commit to the program in future years, Childress said, the St. Tammany board will be required to abide by the provisions of the law.
Chuck Branton, Ogden's attorney, said he was surprised that the judge accepted the School Board's form because it gives the system the right to use a lottery, which is not provided in the state law.
Branton has asked the school system to have an application ready by Aug. 31 for parents to complete should they be interested in having their child participate in an immersion program for the 2019-20 school year.
Sara Pagones and Andrew Canulette
Parish gets EPA grant to conduct water quality work
St. Tammany Parish announced on Aug. 16 that it has received a $299,000 EPA grant award to continue water quality initiatives.
This money will include funding for pollution source tracking for water quality restoration in the Bayou Liberty Watershed and homeowner education on proper maintenance of their on-site aerated treatment units. Parish Government continues to replicate this program throughout St. Tammany and reports "measurable water quality improvements."
In October 2017, preliminary reports from the Ozone Woods neighborhood, where a similar initiative is underway, showed a nearly 400 percent improvement in biochemical oxygen demand, one of many indicators of water quality.
Parish Government will partner with Southeastern Louisiana University on the upcoming Bayou Liberty project. Thousands of individual ATUs and septic tanks are installed in unincorporated St. Tammany, and operated and maintained by homeowners. While these systems are required to be permitted by the State Department of Health, many fail to meet current, more stringent design standards and could contribute to the decline of surface water quality in the parish.
As part of these initiatives, inspectors have been performing individual, on-site sewage system inspections in areas of known impaired water quality since October 2016 with special focus on areas of greatest known impairment.
In those 23 months, inspections were started in the Bayou Liberty Watershed in Ozone Woods subdivision in Slidell and are now near completion.
In the Abita River Watershed, inspections are underway in the Tammany Hills subdivision in the Covington area. In the Bayou Cane/Bayou Castine Watershed, DES recently completed inspections in the Hidden Pines subdivision in Mandeville, and inspections are currently underway in areas of unincorporated Mandeville.