25 years
A lawsuit filed in 22nd Judicial District Court Tuesday is asking that the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury and its tourist commission fly the “Bonnie Blue Flag” at the courthouse, tourist information center and state parks as spelled out in state law. Slidell resident Scott Lindsly, chairman of the Louisiana Historical Conservation Association, said that he filed the suit to force compliance with the state law which designates the Bonnie Blue flag as representing the “Republic of West Florida” of which St. Tammany was once a part. The flag, blue with a white star in the center, was first raised in 1810, and later adopted unofficially as a Confederate symbol of independence. State representative Woody Jenkins revealed recently that there is still a law on the books that requires the flying of the flag at certain courthouses. ... According to historians, the republic was the first democracy established in any portion of Spanish territory in the western hemisphere.
50 years
The US 190 bypass which will send truck and through traffic north of Covington is nearly complete, but not yet opened to the public. It will not be opened until officially accepted by the state. The hot mix preparation has been laid and it is hoped the 2-mile strip will be opened to traffic by mid-January. The new 24-foot-wide road was built by W.R. Core Contractors at a price of about $457,000 to the state.
75 years
St. Tammany Parish now has a total of 24 active dairies, three of which have pasteurization plants, namely, the Old East Louisiana Dairy, Purity Dairy and the White Kitchen Dairy Farm. Approximately 800 gallons of milk are produced daily. The dairies are classified as retailers, who sell to the public or as shippers who sell to a pasteurization plant.
100 years
Ho! Every one to Covington on January 11th. This is God’s country: Don’t burn it up and make it seem like and look like the abomination of desolation. This is the message being sent out by the public-spirited citizens who are planning the big organization meeting of the Florida Parishes Woods Fire Control Association ... and which the State Department of Conservation is enthusiastically backing. Moreover, a number of other departments are boosting the effort to eliminate from our parish that arch enemy of the lumberman, the farmer, the stock raiser, the sportsman, the cutover landowner — fire.
125 years
(Covington) Alderman Hardy Smith killed a fine Berkshire pig, three years old, last Tuesday. It weighed, when dressed, 278 pounds, and yielded 100 pounds of lard, 63 pounds of sausage, etc. We return thanks for a supply of the latter. It pays to raise fine hogs, and that they can be raised here has been proved beyond a doubt.