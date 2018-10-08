This was just the start of Ayanna Ducre's final year at Lakeshore High School.
The 17-year-old senior was interning in a certified nursing assistant program, and she planned on attending nursing school afterward.
Bur Ayanna died in a car accident on Fish Hatchery Road in Lacombe as she drove home from school on Sept. 27.
She was loved by teachers and was about to run for student council. She valued her relationships with those closest to her.
Lakeshore students met at the school flagpole at 7 a.m. on Sept. 28 and held a prayer service for Ayanna and her family. Everyone at Lakeshore wore white that day as they remembered Ayanna's life and acknowledged the loss of a fellow Titan.
Later in the day, everyone came together, and even those who didn’t know Ayanna joined to show support in a time of sorrow. The pep rally that day was canceled, and student council members rallied quickly to change the theme for the homecoming game that evening.
Everyone wore white to the game to honor Ayanna, and afterward, the flagpole was once again the site of a tribute as white balloons were released into the sky. The crowd watched in silence as the balloons became invisible as they drifted toward Lacombe.
Ayanna was once a Titan and will always be a Titan.