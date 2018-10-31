St. Tammany Parish Government declared 2018 as the "Year of the Senior," in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Council on Aging St. Tammany. Each month, The St. Tammany Farmer is telling the story of a local senior who continues to make an impact on the community. This month, we meet poll commissioner in charge Rita Daniels of Slidell, who is one of hundreds of people in the parish who staff polling places during elections.
Rita Daniels taught home economics for 35 years, 23 of them at Northshore High School, before retiring.
She emphasized to her students the importance of learning how to cook and sew, how to manage home finances and how proper nutrition can lead to good health.
Daniels also knows the importance of knowing how government works, though civics is not a course she ever taught. Instead, she learned all about legislation, the elections process and more having served 24 years as an elections worker at a Slidell-area polling place.
There are many moving parts in an election — candidates, supporters, public relations strategists and fundraising to name a few. An all-important part of the process, though decidedly low-profile, are the people willing to serve as independent poll workers.
They are the ones who spend 12 or more hours on Election Day making sure voters are at the right poll, that they are properly registered and identified and, at the end of it all, that their votes are tallied for the parish Clerk of Court to certify.
They aren’t paid much for their service — $200 for poll workers and $250 for commissioners in charge, like Daniels. But they are absolutely essential to the smooth flow of the democracy in action.
Daniels, 66, said she became curious about the elections process when voting nearly a quarter-century ago at Boyet Junior High. Having recently moved to Slidell from Texas, Daniels had a question, and she sought a friendly face.
“What do y'all do back there?” she asked Betty Pichon, who was working at the polling location that day.
“I was serious,” Daniels said. “I wanted to know. Well, she invited me to a meeting to learn all about it. Then I was in.”
“In” as in on the path to becoming a poll commissioner. She attended classes offered by the Clerk of Court’s office and passed with flying colors. Twenty-five years later, and many refresher courses later, Daniels remains a mainstay at Boyet whenever an election is held.
“S-11,” she said of the polling place she’ll work on Nov. 6 in the open primary/congressional election. Daniels said she recognizes many voters, even though she only sees most of them several times a year at the ballot box.
“They may not know my name all the time, but they remember my face,” she said. “People seem happy to see us. They smile and don’t tend to bring their troubles with them.”
That’s not always the case, however. Daniels said people can be grumpy if they have to wait to vote, though that very rarely happens, and that's almost exclusively in a presidential election.
Poll workers also are trained to prevent electioneering of any kind. So if you show up with a shirt that has your candidate’s name on it, you’ll be asked to turn it inside out, remove it or leave until you’ve changed clothes.
“That upsets some people, but it’s a rule and you have to be firm,” Daniels said.
More often than not, voting is an easy procedure. Dedicated commissioners such as Daniels are there to ensure it.
“I had a mentor (Betty Pichon,) who helped me remain calm when I first started,” she said. “That meant a lot.”
Daniels said it means a lot when people take time to vote, too. She doesn’t understand how people feel they can complain about how government operates if they choose not to vote.
The way Daniels sees it, voting is the most important duty Americans have.
“People tell me sometimes that their vote doesn’t matter,” she said. “I tell them they need to speak their mind. This is your civic duty. And complaining after you don’t vote? That’s crazy.”
Daniels reminds everyone to bring a valid picture ID with them to the polls. Election Day is Nov. 6, and polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, go to the St. Tammany Parish Registrar of Voters’ website, www.stprov.org.