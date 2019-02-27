New Abita Springs Mayor Dan Curtis has made his first personnel changes, hiring a new town clerk and appointing a financial expert as the town’s financial adviser. The appointments were made official by the town council at its Feb. 19 meeting.
Janet Dufrene was hired as the new town clerk, having previously served for five years as board secretary and administrator for St. Tammany Fire Protection District 8, which serves the town and the surrounding area. She holds a degree in human resources management from Southeastern Louisiana University and has more than 20 years of managerial experience.
Dufrene replaces Kathy Armand, who served as town clerk for six years during the administration of former mayor Greg Lemmons.
Curtis also appointed finance and banking veteran Jay Hawkins as the town’s finance and program analyst. Hawkins is chairman of the FD8 Board of Commissioners and has been instrumental in stabilizing the fire district’s financial condition over the past several years.
One of Hawkins’ first recommendations, which the council approved, was for the town to open an account with the Louisiana Asset Management Pool, a state-sponsored investment fund managed by the state treasurer and a board of advisers.
The account will allow the town to deposit its idle cash in the fund and earn a higher rate of return than it could from a commercial bank. Hawkins estimates that the town will be able to invest $1.5 million in the fund and earn as much as $40,000 a year in return.
In response to questions from the council about the safety of the fund, Hawkins said it is very conservatively managed and has earned the highest rating from Standard & Poor’s, a national financial rating firm.
The fund has over $1.8 billion in assets and invests money for public bodies of all kinds throughout the state.
In other personnel matters, the council ratified Curtis’ reappointments of Mike Slemmer as town marshal and Edward Deano as town attorney, and his appointment of Aldermen Pat Patterson and Stephen Saussy as the town’s representatives on the board of the Louisiana Municipal Natural Gas Purchasing and Distribution Authority.
The council also amended the town’s zoning ordinances to establish a certificate of appropriateness as a prerequisite for issuing a building permit within the historic district, to establish the conditions under which a historic structure can be demolished, and to eliminate the Historic District Commission’s ability to regulate landscaping of district properties.
The council also introduced an amendment to clarify setback requirements on corner lots on undeveloped side streets. A public hearing on the amendment will be held at the council’s March 19 meeting.