ST. LUKE'S: Family Life Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The Knights of Columbus Council 9973 and the Men's Club sponsor the meals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Drive-thru available. Fried or baked fish, two sides and a roll for $10. The St. Luke Ladies Club will sell desserts. For information, call (985) 641-6429.
MARY, QUEEN OF PEACE: 1515 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, school cafeteria. Knights of Columbus Council No. 12072 sponsor. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12. Fried or baked catfish plate, a fried shrimp plate or a fried catfish plate, or fried shrimp po-boy, $10. All come with a green salad, potato salad or french fries, dessert and drink. Children’s mac and cheese also available. Credit cards accepted.
SACRED HEART OF JESUS: Rouquette Hall (church grounds), 28088 Main St., Lacombe. The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries will be April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fish or shrimp, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert, $8; combo fish and shrimp plates, $9; shrimp only, $10. (985) 882-5229.
ST. ANSELM: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Fried shrimp, catfish, soft-shell crab, seafood gumbo, sides and more; child’s plate available. April 12; drive-thru begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. Prices vary; desserts sold. (985) 845-7342. stanselmparish.org.
ST. MARGARET MARY: 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Get fish, macaroni and cheese and vegetable, with shrimp pasta served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. $10 a plate. Drive-thru service. Girl Scouts sell desserts; Boy Scouts sell drinks. (985) 788-3985.
OUR LADY OF LOURDES: 345 Westchester Place, Slidell. The Men’s Club sponsors, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 15 in Monsignor Frank Lipps Gym. Fried fish, fried shrimp, baked fish "Ooh La La" with sautéed shrimp served with crab-boiled smashed potatoes, salad and dessert. Prices vary. Cheese pizza slices, $2. Drive-thru service.
ST. PETER: 130 E. Temperance St., Covington. Knights of Columbus Council 12906 sponsors April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Fried catfish, Gulf shrimp, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, fries, French bread. $10. Drinks, desserts sold (free Abita root beer refills).
ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS: 61030 Brier Lake Road, Lacombe. April 12, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo plates plus desserts from the Ladies’ Guild. $10. (985) 882-6625.
MOST HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH: 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, in the Family Life Center. April 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fried catfish, shrimp or combo with sides of mac and cheese or fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert, $11; or shrimp salad and dessert for $10. Child's plate, $6. Proceeds benefit charities supported by the church and Knights of Columbus.
AMERICAN LEGION: Post 374, 22333 Carey St., Slidell. April 12, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fried or blackened catfish. $10. (985) 643-7276.