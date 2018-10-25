Citing the 17 homicides reported last year in St. Tammany Parish — half of them classified as domestic violence — 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced Thursday that a dozen state and local agencies are forming a partnership to standardize the way law enforcement handles domestic violence cases.
The agencies are forming a Coordinated Community Response Team modeled after one that Ouachita Parish launched in 2005, which Montgomery said has brought about large decreases there in domestic violence incidents and domestic violence homicides.
That parish saw domestic and dating violence drop by nearly 48 percent and had a 70 percent decrease in domestic violence homicides, according to a news release from the DA's Office.
Assistant District Attorney Collin Sims, chief of the Criminal Division in Montgomery's office, began efforts to replicate the Ouachita program in St. Tammany seven months ago.
Sims said the team will meet quarterly, with agencies bringing all their policies to the table for consideration. Members will form a committee to agree on one set way to respond to reports of domestic assaults, he said, including what questions to ask and what to assess.
The agreement also calls for services to be provided to victims within 48 hours to ensure their safety and build their confidence in the system.
"With confidence, people are brave enough to say, 'What happened to me is not OK. I trust you guys and this entire system to put this offender behind bars,' " Sims said, adding that the agencies will be there to hold the hands of victims.
A key part of the agreement is the development of a team to review high-risk offenders for prosecution. That team will meet regularly to determine charges and conditions of supervised release, assess safety measures for the victims and review resources available for victim assistance.
Significant changes in the law mean that more domestic violence crimes will be classified as felonies, which should mean 150 more felony domestic violence cases in St. Tammany a year, Sims said.
A news conference, held in front of Montgomery's office in the St. Tammany Justice Center, concluded with reading the names of 10 people who were killed in domestic violence incidents last year and this year, followed by a moment of silence.
Montgomery pointed to changes that he has already made in how his agency handles the prosecution of domestic violence. When he took office in 2015, there was only one full-time prosecutor and a part-time investigator handling domestic violence cases.
That resulted in a large backlog, with 224 cases dismissed in 2014, many because too much time had elapsed.
Montgomery said he added a second domestic violence prosecutor, a full-time investigator, a full-time victim assistance coordinator and a secretary.
The increased staffing and operational changes, including reaching out to victims within hours after an attack, have brought about a 75 percent decrease in the number of dismissed cases, with only 54 being dismissed in 2017, he said.
His office has also seen an increase in the number of defendants pleading guilty as charged, up from 75 in 2014 to 139 last year.
A memorandum of understanding to create the new team was signed by Sheriff Randy Smith; the police chiefs of Covington, Folsom, Madisonville, Mandeville, Pearl River and Slidell; Clerk of Court Melissa Henry; and representatives of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, Louisiana Probation and Parole, and Safe Harbor.