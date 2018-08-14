Trilby Lenfant, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for St. Tammany Parish Government, confirmed via email that she resigned on Monday.
“I did resign my position,” Lenfant said via email to the New Orleans Advocate. “I was offered a position for 2019 as part of the budget (reorganization,) but this was a good time for me to leave to pursue other personal interests.”
Lenfant’s resignation comes at a time when parish government is attempting to cut millions in operating costs.
In March, voters rejected for a third time a sales tax to fund operating expenses at the parish courthouse and jail. Required by parish charter to have a balanced budget (and by state law to maintain a courthouse and jail,) St. Tammany Parish President Pat Brister has said every aspect of parish government will be scrutinized to make up for revenue lost with the tax failures.
Brister refuted online reports by a local citizen’s group that claimed Lenfant’s resignation came after a heated exchange with the parish president. In fact, Brister said her Monday meeting with Lenfant was emotionally draining, not emotionally charged, because she was sad to see Lenfant go.
Brister said she was not expecting Lenfant's resignation. The two are long-time friends and remain so, the parish president added.
“In everything Trilby has been asked to do, she’s done an exceptional job in every way,” Brister said Tuesday afternoon. “We are going through a reorganization, and I’m not speaking for Trilby, but she thought it was a good time for her to step back. There was not a cross word said when we met.”
Brister hired Lenfant in 2012 to be the parish’s director of intergovernmental relations. She was named deputy CAO in 2014. Lenfant was especially visible earlier this year during the lead-up to the third courthouse and jail vote, as she made a case for the sales tax to various civic groups and local municipal governments.
Lenfant earned $148,999 in her job as deputy CAO with St. Tammany Parish Government.
Prior to working for the parish, Lenfant served on the Mandeville City Council. She narrowly lost a bid to become Mandeville’s mayor in 2010 when current mayor Donald Villere out-polled her by three votes.
Sara Pagones contributed to this story.