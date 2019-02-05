Pearl River High School is more than an educational institution -- it's the heart of the Pearl River community.
The school enjoys giving back to its community through its clubs and programs. The talented theater and gifted programs, as well as the Rebels Against Destructive Decisions (RADD) club, recently have given back in some important ways.
During the winter holidays, the school had an outreach program in which talented theater students dressed up as Disney characters and interacted with children during a character breakfast. Students in the gifted program handled the pancakes and refreshments and served the families who attended.
“It was such a great experience,” theater student Luke Rullman said, “It was a pleasure to make all the children happy.”
Many smiles were seen and many pictures taken that morning. To top it off, Santa showed up to take pictures with all the children.
Laurie Jo Koster, Pearl River High School’s talented theater teacher, created the idea for the breakfast and helped plan it as an event for the town.
“It was so wonderful to see high school theater and gifted students interact before the holidays,” Koster said. “We will definitely do this again next year!”
RADD also gave back to the Pearl River community, but in a different way. Club members interacted with Pearl River High's special needs students by attending the Special Olympics.
At the event, students acted as aides so that their special-needs classmates could compete against each other and other schools of the parish.
“I just remember seeing all of the students from different schools reconnecting with each other from the previous Special Olympics and being so happy to see their friends and talking to them," said Naieya Kaiser, a senior and RADD member.
RADD sponsor Elizabeth Lee said, "The Special Olympics is always one of the most fun and anticipated events the RADD members participate in. All of the students enjoy working and competing together in the event, and have a great time building memories that will last a lifetime.”