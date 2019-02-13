The St. Tammany Library Foundation is sponsoring its fourth annual “Latte Love Our Libraries” campaign from Thursday through Feb. 28. During this time, 11 St. Tammany coffee houses will donate a portion of each latte sold to the foundation, which supports major projects of the St. Tammany Parish Library.
In Covington, visit Abita Roasting Co., 1011 Village Walk; Autonomy, 705 Boston St.; CC's Coffee House, 1331 U.S. 190; and Nonna Randazzo’s, 2033 N. U.S. 190.
In Madisonville, visit Abita Roasting Co., 504 Water St. In Mandeville, visit Coffee Rani, 3517 U.S. 190, and PJ’s at Blue Harbor, 2963 U.S. 190.
In Slidell, visit Beignet Au Lait, 1071 Robert Blvd.; Counter Culture, 154 E. Hall Dr.; PJ’s Coffee, 61103 Airport Road; and PJ's Coffee, 2040 E. Gause Blvd.
The St. Tammany Library Foundation has funded library improvements such as the audiovisual system in the South Slidell Branch’s meeting room. The group has also committed to funding enhancements for the renovated Covington Branch’s children’s area and shelving end panels in the adult area.
For more information about the St. Tammany Library Foundation, visit www.sttammanylibraryfoundation.org.
Events Feb 13-20
TEEN TIME: Teens can enjoy a craft or activity planned just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099.
TEEN BOARD GAMES: Teens can enjoy pizza and lemonade while playing board games at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
TEEN VOLUNTEER COUNCIL: Teens can earn service hours while guiding the library’s services for teens at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
KUMQUATS COOKING CLASS: Master Gardener Karen Firmin will teach adults about kumquats and how to cook with them at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. Participants will try food samples and will get kumquats to take home. For information, call (985) 893-6285.
AFRICAN-AMERICAN GENEALOGY: Jari Honora will share research tips and methods for documenting the lives of African American ancestors from the 19th Century at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
FAMILY CODING CLASS: Families can learn coding with Ozobots, Code and Go Robot Mice and more at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St. For information, call (985) 626-4293.
RETIREMENT FINANCE: Adults will learn how to budget for retirement and potential sources of retirement income at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
LACOMBE BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information about the club, call branch manager Rhonda Speiss at (985) 882-7858.
COLLEGE FINANCIAL PLANNING: Teens and adults can learn all the ways you can pay for college at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “Carrying Albert Home” by Homer Hickam at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
TABLET BASICS: Adults will learn the basics of using a tablet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
INTERMEDIATE COMPUTER CLASS: Adults can expand their basic computer skills at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
TEEN VOLUNTEER DAY: Teens can earn services hours during this volunteer event at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
CATAN GAME NIGHT: Adults will enjoy playing Catan, a game where players expand their colony through the building of settlements, roads and villages at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.