GAME NIGHTS: Fun times are planned at area libraries for game nights and puzzle times at the following branches:
- Puzzle Time: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
- Board Games: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, (985) 781-0099.
- Getting It Together — Puzzles: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12, Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Game Night — Mexican Train: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Slidell Branch.
The events are free; registration is encouraged. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
BALL REGISTRATION: Recreation District No. 1/Pelican Park is holding registration for both boys baseball and girls slow-pitch softball leagues for ages 5-15 through Tuesday, March 12. Leagues have a minimum play time for all players. The player evaluation process and team formations are done by staff members and coaches to help create competitive and equal teams. For information visit www.pelicanpark.com or call 985-626-7997.
VOLUNTEER HONOREES: Delta Kappa Gamma recently honored Carolyn and Bill Brugmann, from Covington, for their volunteer work with the Friends of the Library. The women educators' honor society promotes excellence in education. Rho Chapter is the local St. Tammany Parish unit. For more information, contact Roxanne Lagarde@ rhosisters@gmail.com
NARFE MEET: The Slidell Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in the sunroom of the Azalea Estates Assisted Living and Retirement Community, 354 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Jeffrey Marshall, chairman of the board of Camp Nora (No One Rides Alone), a housing facility for homeless veterans, will speak. For information, contact Elroy Noel, (985) 290-0757 or email elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
CANOE TOURS: Registration is open for three-hour canoe tours at Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge at 9 a.m. on Saturdays March 9, March 30 and April 6. Canoes and paddles are supplied. Reservations requested. Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Call Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_donal@fws.gov.
PIER OPEN: The St. Tammany Fishing Pier will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for anglers. The pier is located in Slidell at 54001 E. Howze Beach Road. For information, visit www.sttammanyfishingpier.com.
VOTER HELP: The Slidell Branch Library will have a table in the lobby to help residents register to vote, change address or party affiliation or get assistance in downloading the GeauxVote app from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at 555 Robert Blvd.
ART RECEPTION, BOOK SIGNING: The Slidell Art League and Slidell library will host an awards reception and book signing at 7 p.m. Friday, at the St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. The winners of the league's contest Art Speaks contest will be announced. The public will also have the chance to vote on the art that most affects them, with a $25 prize. Judith Bel'Sharie will sign her book, "Ernestine — A Creole Girl" about a child's view of bayou life in the 1930s.
GUMBO CONTEST: The Northshore Gumbo Cook-Off takes place at 11 a.m. Saturday, benefiting area youth programs supported by Slidell Little Theatre and the National Association of Women in Construction. Up to 30 teams cook, with entertainment, awards and more. Choose from seafood or nonseafood. Admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat gumbo, and children younger than 10 are free. Winners will be announced at 2:30 p.m.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold an SSSSale (Second Saturday Special Sale) of books and magazines about gardening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at 555 Robert Blvd. The sale will include more than 100 selected pre-owned books and magazines ranging from 25 cents to $3 each. For more information on the sale, membership and other activities, email the Friends fsl70458@yahoo.com.
GARDEN SHOW: Madisonville Garden Club's garden show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, on the banks of the Tchefuncte River at Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. More than 25 vendors sell garden-related items including shrubs, perennials, annuals, trees and products. Master gardeners will also be available. For more information, visit the club's Facebook page.
SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER: The Alexis Wilkins Scholarship Three-Mile Walk will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell. This marks the 10th year for the Teens and Parents Against Drunk Drivers event. Cost is $10-$20. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund. For information, call (504) 782-9014 or email alexisfoundation4college@gmail.com.
LAW AND ORDER NIGHT: The Slidell Elks Lodge will host a panel of law enforcement representatives for its annual Law and Order Night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 34212 Elks Road, Slidell. A deputy, police officer, firefighter and state trooper of the year will be honored. Dinner will be served. The event is free, but reservations are required. Contact Chairman Pat Massarini at patm66@bellsouth.net or (985) 641-1266 for information and reservations.
PROJECT GRADUATION: The next general meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Imaging Center Conference Room, 1495 Gause Blvd. Donations are being accepted for the Slidell/Pearl River Project Graduation for an alcohol-free celebration for students from Northshore, Pearl River, Pope John Paul, Salmen and Slidell High Schools planned for Fritchie Park Gym after each ceremony. For information, visit www.sprprojectgraduation.com or email director Chera Pickett, chera@sprprojectgraduation.com.
CONTAINER GARDENING: Get tips and easy-to-follow recommendations for growing vegetables successfully in containers or in a small home garden at two libraries in March. Master Gardener Gerard Ballanco will present at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Causeway Library, 3457 U.S. 190 in Mandeville (985) 626-9779; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Folsom Branch, 82393 Railroad Ave., (985) 796-9728. The events are free; registration is appreciated. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library.
RUN/WALK SIGNUP: Registration is open for the annual Henry J. Calamari Memorial 2 Mile Run/Walk for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, during the Our Lady of the Lake Parish Bayou Bash, 345 Westchester Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $15 for the race and a shirt until Thursday, $12 for a shirt only and $20 at the race. Forms may be mailed or brought to the school office. For information, contact the race director at (985) 707-8905 or calamarihenry@gmail.com.
VETS LUNCH: Veterans and their families are invited to a luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Elks Lodge, 34212 Elks Road, Slidell. Lunch, bingo and door prizes are slated. For information, contact chairman of veterans services Paul Newfield at (985) 641-7862.
VOLUNTEER OPTIONS: Gwen Byars, with Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Volunteers of America, will talk about opportunities in the parish at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Registration is encouraged, limited to adults, at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
BOOK SALE: The next Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany sale will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 15-16, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. There will be books and CDs. The sale is cash or check only. For information, email anndreed@gmail.com.
ADHD TALK: Learn about BrainCore Therapy and how it can help those suffering from ADHD with Dr. Nancy Gravel at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Gravel is a nationally certified in neurofeedback. Registration is encouraged. Space limited to adults. Register at sttammanylibrary.org
WILDLIFE CARE: Wildlife nursery training will be held two days in March for Clearwater Sanctuary in Covington. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 22, will be zoonotics, health and safety, critical care and licensing. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 23, will be mammal, bird and reptile diets and care. Cost is $150, with scholarships available. For information or to apply, call (985) 630-1009 or email clearwaterwildlife@gmail.com.
NEWMAN SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted until March 22 for the Frances S. Newman Scholarship from the Bayou Lacombe Republican Women. Female high school seniors in the 70445 zip code planning to attend a university, college or technical school are eligible. Contact Madelon Nohra at (985) 630-7426 or high school guidance counselors.
WOOFSTOCK: The Northshore Humane Society will host Woofstock 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. The festival includes food, games, performances, a pet costume contest and clinic services for pets from until 1:30 p.m. For information, visit www.northshorehumane.org/adopt.
UKULELE CLASS: Todd Lemoine will teach a beginner-level class series beginning Monday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the Slidell Library Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. Students must bring their own ukulele and tuner. A book will be required for a nominal fee. Registration is required for the entire series at once, not just one class. Seating space is limited to adults. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or (985) 646-6470.
SCHOOL HISTORY: A historic recollection of St. Tammany Parish's education system and schools from 1820 to 1901 will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. Robin Perkins, director of records management for Clerk of Court Melissa R. Henry, and Stephanie Ballard, deputy clerk, will make the presentation. Participation is limited to adults. Registration is required at www.stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 845-4819.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are open for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or post-graduate school. Deadline is March 31. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.
SHREDDING DAY: Keep Covington Beautiful will celebrate Earth Day with a shredding day at 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 6, at the Covington City Hall employee parking lot at the corner of North Jefferson Street and West 24th Avenue. Residents can bring up to three boxes (approximately 10 inches high by 12 inches wide by 18 inches long) of documents to be securely shredded on-site. This service will be provided at no charge in partnership with the local company, i shred. The shredded paper will be recycled. For information, visit www.keepcovingtonbeautiful.org.