The Mystic Krewe of Mardi Paws will hold its 25th anniversary parade on March 10, having grown from a small Mandeville-subdivision parade to a large lakefront event for families and furry friends, with proceeds benefiting two “paw-some” nonprofit organizations.
The parade will roll at 2 p.m. on the Mandeville lakefront, and this year’s four-legged participants will crusade for a cause in fetching comic-con style costumes lauding this year’s “SuperPaws” theme.
Mardi Paws captain and founder Denise Gutnisky started the all-volunteer krewe in 1994 with the mission to help kids and canines in the community.
The anniversary parade will include a poop-tacular surprise to mark the occasion.
“Mardi Paws is famous for their poop throws and the gold poop thrown by the ‘Royal Hairs.’ ” Gutnisky said. “This year the poop has been elevated to a new level. Two moms of Mardi Paws maids are members of the Krewe of Muses, and they offered to glitter poops for us this year. The results have been incredible."
Money raised from sponsorships for the event benefit Scott’s Wish, which provides aid to patients with leukemia and other life-threatening illnesses, and the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which aims to empower, educate and positively impact the planet and its creatures.
Somerhalder, an actor known for TV roles on "Lost" and "The Vampire Diaries," grew up in Covington and bought 100 acres in Mandeville to help preserve the bayou. He support projects that serve the needs of youths and animals, and has reigned as a celebrity monarch in Mardi Paws.
“We are very appreciative of the generous sponsors each year,” Gutnisky said.
Real-life superhero Audrey Nethery will reign as 2019 parade grand marshal. Nethery raises awareness and funds for Diamond Blackfan Anemia, a rare bone marrow syndrome she suffers from. She is an internet sensation who has appeared as a guest on the “Rachael Ray Show” and is known for inspiring children who battle with illness and disability.
“She’ll bring that enthusiasm to the parade route and will likely bow-wow the crowd. Audrey has her own dog, Leo, plus a few cats, and lots of love on social media,” Gutnisky said.
The Oui Dats marching club, a New Orleans female dancing krewe, will present Nethery with a superhero cape and signature wig to make her an honorary Oui Dat member.
“The Oui Dats are excited to be a part of this celebration and especially in meeting Audrey,” said Lisa Schuler, a Oui Dat event captain.
Reigning this year as celebrity monarch is actor Matthew Davis, who currently stars in the TV show “Legacies,” and also has appeared on “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals.” He may be best known for his role as Warner alongside Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 movie “Legally Blonde.”
For more information about the parade or to sponsor, log on to www.mardipaws.com.