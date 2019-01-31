The 10-year-old daughter of Pearl River resident Jason "Matt" Magee took the witness stand Thursday at her father's trial on two counts of first-degree murder, testifying that she and her younger brother knew about her mother's boyfriend but had never met him.
Dressed in a pink sweater with a large white bow in her hair, the girl was composed as she answered Assistant District Attorney Collin Sims' questions about the night in 2017 when her mother, Jennifer Magee, was shot to death along with her boyfriend, Donald Gros.
Magee's lawyers have argued that their client acted in self-defense.
The children were with their father, who had just bought them dinner at a McDonald's when their mother called to tell them goodnight, the girl testified. "My brother said he wanted to talk to my mother's boyfriend," she said.
"Did that make (Magee) upset?" Sims asked.
"Yes," the girl replied.
She said that they drove to her mother's house to check if someone was there and saw her mother's car and Gros' vehicle. Then, she said, her father took them to her grandmother's house nearby, dropping them off and watching them go inside before he drove off.
Shortly after that, Magee called his parents and told them he had killed his ex-wife.
Jennifer Magee's phone call, according to earlier testimony in the trial in 22nd Judicial District Court, was the spark that led to Jason Magee's deadly confrontation with his ex-wife at her trailer home.
In another taped interview played for the jury, Magee told lead detective Lawrence Hudson that he and his ex-wife had an agreement that they wouldn't expose their children to people they were dating.
"I don't want my kids around that, you know?" he told detectives.
But it was his daughter's taped conversation with a forensic interviewer, made the day after the murder, that seemed to shed the most light on Magee's state of mind that night.
Her brother "asked to tell Mr. Donald good night — my mom's boyfriend ... (Magee) got mad, but I haven't figured out anything since then," the child, then only 8, said. "I don't know where my dad is. Mawmaw and Pawpaw said he was working somewhere, but where I don't know," she said.
The child told the interviewer that she didn't like the fact that her parents were divorced but thought it was "fair" that she and her brother spent time with both parents.
"We always tell her goodnight when we are at my dad's," the girl said. "We said good night to her and said, 'I love you.' "
But when her then 6-year-old brother asked to say goodnight to "Mr. Donald," she told the interviewer that it "got a little rough," with her father using bad language: "He said he would talk to her later, but he said it in a deep voice, and he said the B-word."
She described overhearing a phone call in which her grandfather kept saying, "What did you do, Matt?"
"I don't know what he did since then. I miss my dad," she said, her voice turning a little tearful.
In Jason Magee's interview, also played for the jury, the suspect was visibly distraught, sobbing audibly and holding his head in his hands. "I didn't plan for any of it," he said.
Hudson, the detective, told Magee he would feel better "if you get it off your chest."
But Magee, who had earlier told two officers that he had killed the pair, clammed up. "I need a lawyer," he said.
Hudson testified that investigators never found Magee's truck, his cell phone or the weapon used to kill Jennifer Magee and Gros. But bullet casings found at the crime scene were for a 9 mm weapon and were the same type and brand as a box found in Magee's gun locker. No weapons found in the locker use that type of ammunition.
On cross-examination, public defender John Lindner asked if investigators had looked into whether Gros had any guns. Hudson said they did not.
The prosecution, which rested its case late Thursday, also played a jailhouse phone call between Magee and his mother, Bonnie Cooper, in which he wept and repeatedly told her he was sorry. At one point, she cautioned him to be careful about what he said.
He asked Cooper whether the children knew about their mother.
"We told them about their mother, that she's an angel and she's in heaven and she had an accident," Cooper said.
Magee said she should have told them instead that he is a "piece of (expletive)."
"We're not going to do that to them," she replied.
Lindner called two witnesses, Cooper and Jenny Jones, a friend of Jennifer Magee.
"He loved his children. He was a very good father," Cooper testified about her son, calling her granddaughter a "daddy's girl" and adding that her grandson cries for his father.
Judge August Hand said that closing arguments will be made Friday.