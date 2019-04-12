The St. Tammany Parish School Board will conduct interviews next week to find replacements for a quartet of education professionals with 138 combined years in teaching and administration, and 83 of those years spent in the local school district.
Regina Sanford, the school system’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, is due to retire June 28. She has spent 32 years in education, the last 23 in St. Tammany Parish.
Patricia Farris, the system’s supervisor of school food services, will retire in July after a 43-year career, with nine of those years in St. Tammany.
Elizabeth Laine, the school system’s supervisor of elementary instruction (early childhood), also will retire on June 28 after 29 years with St. Tammany schools and a total of 39 years in education.
Ariana LeBlanc, elementary education supervisor (kindergarten-eighth grade), is scheduled to retire June 9 following 22 years in education, 21 of them in St. Tammany.
The School Board called a pair of special meetings to interview candidates for the four positions. On Tuesday at 5 p.m., they will meet those wanting to fill the elementary instruction positions. On Thursday at 5 p.m., the board will conduct interviews for the assistant superintendent and food services supervisor positions.
Both meetings will be held in executive session, meaning interviews will be not be open to the public.
All four positions are expected to be filled before the start of the 2019-2020 school year.