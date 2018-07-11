Six people have been arrested in a large brawl outside a convenience store Tuesday evening that left three people injured, one with multiple stab wounds, Covington Police Chief Tim Lentz said Wednesday.
Covington police responded to multiple calls about a large fight in front of the 1STOP Grocery on North Columbia Street about 7:30 p.m., Lentz said. They were confronted with a large crowd and multiple altercations, he said.
[Editor's note: See video from scene here. Video includes graphic language.]
It took nearly two hours and the help of State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office to disperse the crowd and bring the scene under control, according to a news release.
Three people were taken to hospitals, two with minor injuries and a third with multiple stab wounds. A firearm and shell casings were recovered at the scene.
The six who were arrested included one juvenile. Additional charges are pending and warrants are being sought for "numerous others."
Chalmeale Gillin, 30, of Abita Springs, was booked with resisting an officer and aggravated second degree battery.
Cedric Laurant, 43, of Covington, was booked with simple battery and resisting an officer.
Britney Gillin, 29, of Covington, was booked with aggravated assault.
Latania Magee, 39, of Covington, was booked with aggravated battery.
Alvin Laurant, 38, of Covington, was booked with simple battery and resisting an officer.
A 16-year-old juvenile was booked with resisting an officer and simple battery.