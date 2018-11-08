Mary DuBuisson held a comfortable lead throughout the evening on Nov. 6 as she followed election returns for the State House District 90 seat she sought.
It wasn't clear until nearly midnight, however, who would join her in the Dec. 8 runoff.
When the final precincts from the Slidell-area district rolled in, the neck-and-neck battle between Sean Morrison and John Raymond for second place went to DuBuisson's fellow Republican Raymond, who came from behind to best the lone Democrat in the race by 12 votes.
That razor-thin margin narrowed to a mere five votes after midnight when the St. Tammany Clerk of Court's Office manually entered data from a precinct where there had been a technical glitch with a voting machine cartridge that had shown no votes.
Morrison announced on Nov. 8 that he had asked St. Tammany Parish Clerk of Court Melissa Henry for a recount. Henry said her office would conduct the recount on Nov. 13, which was past deadline for this story.
A story detailing the outcome of that recount is expected to be posted online at www.theneworleansadvocate.com on Nov. 13.
“I started this campaign to stand for the people of Slidell and Pearl River, and it’s important that their votes are counted fairly and accurately," Morrison said. "I have no interest in needlessly dragging this out, but I will continue to do what is in the best interest of the people of District 90.”
The final, but unofficial, returns showed DuBuisson received 4,262 votes, or 29 percent. Raymond won 3,643 votes to Morrison's 3,638, or 25 percent each. Brian Glorioso, also a Republican, had 20 percent, with 2,912 votes.
DuBuisson said she is encouraged by her front-runner status. She worked as a legislative assistant to former District 90 Rep. Greg Cromer before he was elected Mayor of Slidell earlier this year.
"Over 4,000 people put their faith in me, believed in me and wanted to see me win," she said, adding that she's hoping voters who supported Morrison and Glorioso will throw their support to her.
"I feel like I have a good shot at that," she said, adding that some people on the campaign trail had said they would vote for her if their candidate didn't make a runoff.
Raymond, the pastor of New Horizons, a 500-member, nondenominational church in Slidell, said he doesn't anticipate endorsements from the other two candidates, adding that he will run his own race and continue appealing to voters who respond to his platform and values.
"It's a new race, and the score is zero to zero," he said.
State House District 90
Mary DuBuisson (REP), 4,262 votes, 29 percent
Brian Glorioso (REP) 2,912 votes, 20 percent
Sean Morrison (DEM) 3,638 votes, 25 percent
John Raymond (REP) 3,643 votes, 25 percent