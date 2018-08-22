The St. Tammany Parish Library and the St. Tammany Business and Career Solutions Center have partnered to teach job seekers “What Your Employer Wants You to Know” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.
The presentation will include tips for putting your best foot forward when applying for a position, interviewing and landing the job.
Speaker Dakotah Eason is a business service representative at business and career center.
For information, call (985) 845-4819. For information about library events for all ages, visit http://bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events Aug. 22-29
EMAIL CLASS: Adults can learn the basics of creating an email account, writing an email and attaching files at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
3D BOOK COVERS: Teens can create colorful 3D art book covers for their textbooks at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., and at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Covington Branch, 310 W. 21st Ave. For information, call the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280.
SCHOOL PLANNERS: Teens can create their own school planners at 3 p.m. Thursday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive; at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Covington Branch, 310 W 21st Ave. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 781-0099, the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Covington Branch at (985) 893-6280.
LONG-TERM CARE PLANNING: Adults can learn how to determine their needs when planning for their long-term care at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Causeway Branch at (985) 626-9779 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
APP CLASS: Adults can learn about the library’s free apps and databases at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. Participants should bring their digital device, passwords, library card and questions. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
POMPOM KEYCHAIN: Teens can create pompom keychains at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.