St. Tammany Parish Councilwoman Michele Blanchard, a business owner and practicing attorney, has announced her candidacy for the District 76 seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives.
"To me, being a state representative is about serving the people and improving the well-being of our state. I would like to put my knowledge to use for the benefit of our community and to help the people of District 76."
Blanchard, who has represented District 13 and parts of the Slidell area on the St. Tammany Parish Council for four years, has served as vice chairwoman and chairwoman of the board.
In a release announcing her candidacy for the state legislature, Blanchard said she has worked to diversity the parish's tax base as a council member, and also to improve infrastructure, support economic development, to enhance enhance educational and cultural opportunities, and to provide additional recreational outlets for children.
She said flooding remains a major concern for the overwhelming majority of District 76, and that her skills would be best put to use in the state legislature where she could have a greater impact on measures that could decrease flood risks in the Slidell area.
"Capital outlay funding has been minimal for the past few years. More of the tax dollars that St. Tammany Parish sends to Baton Rouge need to be returned to our community in the form of capital outlay projects. We need these dollars returned to the district and to our parish to protect and improve infrastructure, education and economic development.
She also pledged to help resolve the state's budget crisis by advocating a "systemic change in Louisiana's budgeting and taxing practices."