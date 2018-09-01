Blocking two punts, returning one for a touchdown in addition to returning two kickoffs for touchdowns, the Lakeshore High Titans defeated rival Fontainebleau 63-35 on Aug. 31.
“Great job by our special teams coordinator Andrew Guillot, who put some things in this week, and credit the kids for going out there and getting the job done,” Lakeshore coach Craig Jones said. “Mix that with the fact with the adjustments we made defensively in the third quarter, and it’s a good Week 1 win for us.”
Senior Jacob Bernard started the fireworks on the first play of the game, taking the opening kickoff 90 yards and then converting a 2-point conversion run to make it 8-0 Titans.
After forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing Fontainebleau possession, Christian Westcott blocked a Joshua Bailey punt and returned it to the 1-yard line. One play later Westcott took it in from a yard out to make it 15-0 Titans.
The Bulldogs responded with a 16-play, 80-yard drive culminated by a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore Iverson Celestine to make it 15-8 after Celestine also took it in for the 2-point conversion.
After Westcott scored again from a yard out two possessions later for the Titans, another long drive by Fontainebleau, this time 13 plays and 80 yards, made it 22-15 after Bailey scored from a yard out.
Lakeshore’s special teams struck again on the ensuing possession when Brendan Perry returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown to make it a 29-15 game.
The Titans lead ballooned to 49-15 after three unanswered points in the third quarter. Parker Orvin hit Spencer Jordan for a 30-yard score, Orvin took it in from 13 yards out, and he hit Bernard for a 20-yard score.
Fontainebleau would get as close as 49-35 in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 34 and 4 yards from Celestine and a 39-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Brett Johnson.
Celestine finished with a career night, rushing for 216 yards on 29 carries, finding the end zone three times.
The Lakeshore special teams would strike one more time in the fourth quarter. Up 56-35, Westcott blocked a second punt that was returned 38 yards by Adam Randolph to make it 63-35 Titans.
Panthers hang around for a while before falling to Class 5A defending champions
The Northshore Panthers bit off a little more than they could chew in their home opener, falling to the defending Class 5A state champion Zachary Broncos 28-7.
Broncos wide receiver Chris Hilton’s 5-yard touchdown reception was the lone score of the first half, sending Zachary to the halftime locker room with a 7-0 advantage. Hilton’s catch capped a 14-play, 60-yard drive for the Broncos.
The floodgates opened up in the second half, as Zachary found the end zone three more times.
Northshore got on the board in the final minute of the game on a 16-yard scoring pass from Panthers quarterback Michael Benedict to Cade Fleetwood to make it 28-7.
Panthers defensive lineman Kershawn Fisher had a big night on defense.
“We knew we had to come out fast and take it to them,” Fisher said. “It was just a matter of who wanted it the worst, and I guess they did.”
After nearly rushing for 200 yards in the jamboree against Pearl River, senior running back Branyan Bounds was held to only 35 yards on 13 carries.
“We just couldn’t get our offense going,” Bounds said. “That left our defense on the field most of the night, and they were worn out by the end of the game.”
Hannan offense dominant in big road win
Piling up 431 yards of total offense, the Archbishop Hannan Hawks opened their season with an easy 35-12 victory on the road against Independence.
Senior running back Brendan David got the scoring going for the Hawks in the first quarter, finding the end zone from a yard out. He later added a touchdown run from 2 yards out in the second quarter.
David finished with 138 yards on the ground on 27 carries.
Subbing for an injured Dawson Millen under center, sophomore Brantley Taylor completed 16 of 28 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor’s touchdown passes were to David, Ezra Travers and Jake Dalmado.
Emery and Destrehan too much for Slidell
Slidell High had no answer for Destrehan’s John Emery, who rushed for 222 yards and scored three touchdowns to help the Wildcats to a 41-15 win.
The Tigers led 15-7 and were driving, but a sack took Slidell out of field goal range and they turned it over on downs with 8:43 left in the first half.
Destrehan then scored 34 unanswered points to run away with the game.
The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead when Jacob Guidry connected with Harlan Dixon on a 69-yard scoring toss. Guidry ran in the 2-point conversion.
The Wildcats answered when Emery scored his first touchdown on a 55-yard touchdown, Mike Ehrmann added the extra point to cut the deficit to 8-7.
Slidell took the ensuing possession and scored when Guidry hit Brandyn Spann with a 12-yard touchdown pass.
J.R. Blood connected with Joe Washington on a 12-yard scoring toss to cut Slidell’s lead to 15-14.
Champ Craven picked off Guidry with 1:22 left in the half. Blood scored on a sneak, and Ehrmann’s extra point gave the Wildcats their first lead with 14 seconds left in the half.
“This is the way this game was supposed to be when you have two very good teams playing,” Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “But the floor fell out in the second half. Emery is the best in the state. Got to give them credit for what they did in the second half.”
Slidell rushed for 136 yards and had 158 passing for 294 total yards. Dixon rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries and caught four passes for 104 yards. Tito Simmons had four first-half carries for 19 yards and didn’t play in the second half.
Dave Woodall and Roger Glynn contributed to this report