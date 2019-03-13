The Emerging Young Professionals of the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce met recently at Palmetto’s on the Bayou in Slidell for lunch and tips on how to grow their businesses using social media marketing strategies.
EYP Vice President Tara Brewer, of The Dance Project, welcomed the group. Guest speakers were Dawn Rivera and Lee Williams, of Bayou Web Design, who provided information and a question-and-answer session on what, when and where to post online.
“You have to have engaging, interesting content,” said Williams. “Make an impression on them.”
Rivera said posts do not have to relate only to industry news, and that YouTube videos and Facebook are among the best ways to reach the biggest audience. “You have to associate your business with that thing that’s already trending. It brings value to your brand,” she said.
The EYP started in 2010 to recognize young business leaders in the community. Local attorney Kristen Stanley and Patriot Title marketing director Linda Larkin spearheaded the initiative. Members meet at least once a month for luncheons, after-hours networking events and philanthropy projects held throughout the year.
For information on becoming an Emerging Young Professional, call the chamber at (985) 643-5678 or email Kristi Boudreau at kristi@estchamber.com.