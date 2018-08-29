August 20
Barry Norman: 42, 136 Golden Pheasant Drive, Slidell, two counts of contempt of court, three counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Richard Barbazon: 41, 13626 Sleepy Hollow, Franklinton, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, resisting arrest and interference with others, expired MVI sticker, expired drivers license.
Cathy Jenkins: 48, 15456 Tchefuncte Drive, Covington, theft under $1,000.
Jarell Johnson: 29, 6532 4th St., Violet, housed for court, contempt of court.
Jasmine Connelly: 27, 59599 Thompson Road, Slidell, attempt and conspiracy.
Michael Wooten: 30, 7 Colony Trail Drive, Mandeville, second degree battery.
Lonnie Pennington: 25, 46176 N. Cherry St., Hammond, unauthorized use of moveable, four counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, aggravated flight from officer.
Ana Navas: 17, 8531 Observatory St., Houston, Texas, maximum speed limit, driver must be licensed.
Stephon Crosby: 31, 152 Audrey Lane, Covington, possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Garry Crabbs: 23, 2218 Teal St., Slidell, housed for court.
Leanon Lewis: 18, 35279 Jackson St., Slidell, housed for court.
Shawn Landry: 26, 47082 Blanche Lane, Hammond, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon, illegal possession of stolen things.
Amber Johnson: 29, 310 Drury Lane, Slidell, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Megan Staffone: 30, 1822 Magnolia St., Bogalusa, fugitive.
Justin Ring: 27, 202 Sailor St., Slidell, DWI second offense, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, open container in motor vehicle, careless operation.
John Caro: 51, 40228 Saucier Road, Ponchatoula, theft between $5,000 and $25,000, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, theft between $1,000 and $5,000, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, obstruction of justice.
Kelly Segura: 37, 115 E. Oak St., Ville Platte, two counts of contempt of court.
Trequan Rollins: 24, 310 Dorset Drive, Slidell, three counts of contempt of court, two counts of aggravated assault with firearm, resisting an officer, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Timothy Perrilloux: 39, 72066 Josephine St., Covington, theft (misdemeanor).
August 21
Brandon Hicks: 33, 59322 Mitchel City Road, Bogalusa, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Victor Varnado: 44, 26181 Mt. Hennan Cut Road, Kentwood, three counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Christopher Laurent: 35, 125 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, housed for court.
Hannah Pilcher: 32, P.O. Box 1135, Covington, drug court sanction.
Khalilah Sanders: 38, 26068 E. Birch St., Lacombe, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joel Agnelly: 23, 551 Heavens Drive, Manchac, DWI first offense, maximum speed limit, improper lane use.
Derrick Perkins: 36, 4425 Majestic Oak Drive, New Orleans, automobile insurance policies fraud.
Joshua Venable: 26, 4500 S. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, monetary instrument abuse.
Christopher Taylor: 20, 21164 Morgan Road, Bush, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to under $50,000.
Jeremiah Allen: 17, 163 Brickger Loop, Pearl River, terrorizing.
Sebastian Olson: 26, 900 Rozen Ave., Titusville, probation violation.
Kevin Bonney: 27, 1364 Cutter Cove, Slidell, parole violation.
Connor Guy: 18, 441 Pine Cone Lane, Slidell, simple criminal damage to property, two counts of simple burglary.
Angus Williams: 23, 719 N. Walnut St., Slidell, simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer with force or violence, distribute or possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kelvin Jackson: 31, 2708 Lincoln Ave., Slidell, four counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, two counts of possession of schedule IV, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Justin Hungerford: 32, 1557 Susan Lane, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, simple criminal damage to property.
Cedric Mayes: 21, 15355 Gretchen Lane, Covington, two counts of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, license plate must be illuminated, driving under suspension, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Joycelyn Cooper: 25, 72420 Plantation St., Covington, simple criminal damage to property.
Christy Rodriguez: 40, 20238 St. Theresa St., Covington, theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Tammy Crawford: 46, 36569 Walker Road, Pearl River, two counts of possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vantazia Curry: 27, 3116 Caret St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Danielle Oddo: 38, 100 Bosworth St., Slidell, fugitive.
Darious Hawthrone: 24, 43 Eastatuchise Loop, Moselle, Mississippi, theft of goods $500-$1,500.
Ronald Madere: 37, 100 Bosworth St., Slidell, fugitive.
Marthisha Lucas: 23, 1010 Davis, Bogalusa, contempt of court.
Julie Pierce: 39, 24580 Pierce Road, Angie, theft (misdemeanor).
Samuel Etheridge: 59, 1081 Whitetail Drive, Mandeville, entry or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Skylar Hunter: 17, 169 Hickory Drive, Covington, theft (misdemeanor).
Gary Miller: 27, 190 Watershed Way, Fayetteville, Georgia, fugitive.
Neri Arguete-Chun: 25, 669 Wright Ave., Terrytown, housed for marshal.
Bernel Rhodes: 20, 4341 Florida Ave., Kenner, housed for marshal.
August 22
Arthur Burton: 33, 8501 1-10 Service Road, New Orleans, contempt of court.
Cameron Noel: 34, 113 Concord Loop, Pearl River, periodic Renewal of registration by offenders.
Victoria Williams: 43, 574 La. 439, Bogalusa, drug court sanction, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Linda Hartzog: 48, 246 S. Border Drive, Bogalusa, drug court sanction.
Deontrel Jackson: 34, 3714 Brookwood Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Benjamin Cornett: 35, 201 Robin Court, Slidell, failure to pay child support obligation.
Jerry Polk: 32, 405 W. 17th Ave., Covington, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Robert Barnett: 65, 2008 Pine Ranch Road, Navarre, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operating, one way roadway.
Leonardo Cameron: 23, 5323 NW 24th St., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, probation violation.
Rene Brining: 57, 2406 Jay St., Slidell, parole violation.
Michael Chambless: 26, 43086 E. Pleasant Drive, Hammond, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Lance Haas: 56, 208 Elrose Drive, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, bank fraud, identity theft.
Gary Gougis: 33, 1940 Lacla Beller, Harvey, theft (felony), possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jessis Abalos: 18, 412 Furman Drive, Kenner, two counts of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property.
Paul Bethe: 41, 4334 Tupelo Drive, Slidell, theft(felony).
Theresa Martinez: 23, 635 Carroll Av., Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Leonard Harvey: 26, 301 Lakeshore Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, contempt of court.
Brent Houston: 50, 60360 Emerald Drive, Lacombe, periodic renewal of registration by offenders.
Tara Gonzales: 38, 20254 Lame Road, Covington, bank fraud.
Kayla Caronna: 30, 36731 Pine St., Pearl River, fugitive.
Otto Alfaro: 63, 141 Jane Drive, Slidell, first degree rape.
Brittany Wattigney: 28, 17026 Peace Point Drive, Springfield, housed for marshal.
August 23
Brecken Taylor: 17, 574 La. 1085, Madisonville, theft under $1,000, bank fraud, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, criminal trespass.
Jamie Harris: 23, 70500 G Street, Covington, contempt of court.
Kelly Stokes: 25, 27358 Eulon Duncan Road, Mt. Hermon, drug court sanction.
Earnest Diaz: 45, 25551 W. Jackson St., Lacombe, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature.
Adam Bennett: 32, 13188 Railroad Ave., Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, careless operation, false MVI, open container in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, no registration.
Kimberly Harmon: 54, 521 Phyllis Drive, Covington, simple assault, simple battery, theft of motor vehicle.
Brad Core: 44, 17086 Tycer Lane, Tickfaw, housed for court.
Daniel Dubroc: 30, 27366 U.S. 190, Lacombe, four counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Jeffery Ashcraft: 38, 271 Audubon Drive, Slidell, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Robyn Montz: 30, 66235 Hickory Drive, Pearl River, taking contraband to and from a penal institution.
Robert Litzenberger: 66, 519 5th St., Pearl River, two counts of contempt of court.
Rachel Kelly: 39, 429 Drury Lane, Slidell, fugitive, obtain CDS by fraud.
Robert Orr: 38, 70002 Kelly Road, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery first offense.
Quintin Cummings: 19, 1025 Magnolia Drive, Westwego, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to less than $25,000.
Travis Bruton: 34, 5314 Randy Ave., Baltimore, theft of a firearm.
Latania Magee: 39, 159 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, simple burglary.
Daniel Babb: 24, 4721 Willow Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Charles Mangrum: 32, 301 Stallion Court, Covington, five counts of violation of protection order, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Jamie Jamison: 32, 2121 Clair Ave., Gretna, contempt of court.
August 24
Laquan Smith: 21, 1156 Rose Meadow Loop, Slidell, aggravated second degree battery.
Nicholas Winston: 21, 3336 Livingston St., Mandeville, distribute or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS.
Cameron Chauvin: 26, 142 Sandra Del Mar, Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Megan Stein: 30, 11702 La. 1077, Folsom, drug court sanction.
Aaron Groseclose: 32, 422 Westminster Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Christopher Magee: 33, 29016 Off Passman Road, Franklinton, drug court sanction.
Blaine Perrin: 24, 260 Gritz Drive, Madisonville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, ignore traffic signal, driving under suspension, open container in motor vehicle.
Isaiah Parks: 22, 4000 Florida St., Mandeville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, proper equipment on vehicles; display of plate.
Chance Maher: 34, 4203 Poplar Drive, Slidell, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, theft under $1,000.
Ashely Lacour: 33, 4203 Poplar Drive, Slidell, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 to less than $5,000, theft under $1,000, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Melvin Mims: 56, 35427 Garden Drive, Slidell, probation violation, contempt of court.
Bradley Jones: 34, 42376 Meadowwood Drive, Ponchatoula, probation violation.
Candance Boettner: 33, 34152 Laurent Road, Slidell, possession of schedule II.
Jerry Williams: 38, 34152 Laurent Road, Slidell, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Farid Diallo: 46, 2101 Second St., Slidell, fugitive.
Billy Neidlinger: 53, 706 Peach Tree Drive, Slidell, sale, distribute, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Obie Johnson: 55, 15455 U.S. 190, Lot 155, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court, domestic abuse battery.
Brandon Dauzat: 37, 36347 Rheusaw Crawford Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Lena Johnson: 38, 66235 Hickory Drive, Pearl River, contempt of court.
Sherman Bentrum: 58, 26363 Longrue Drive, Picayune, Mississippi, three counts of simple burglary, three counts of theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Jeremy Allen: 35, 1305 Shirley Drive, Metairie, DWI first offense, open container expired vehicle inspection sticker.
Gene Perry: 17, 2219 Cobblestone, New Orleans, theft under $1,000.
Russell Chestang: 29, 241 Lofton Road, Axis, Alabama, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, attempted simple damage to property, threatening a public official.
Jennifer Ajmani: 27, 1284 Ridge Way Drive, Mandeville, domestic abuse battery, disturbing the peace.
Antonio Sheridan: 47, 47097 Fluker McClain, Tickfaw, contempt of court.
Clifton Gilkerson: 40, 317 Baltic St., Waveland, Mississippi, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Hauck: 28, 60346 Lilac Drive, Lacombe, driving too fast for conditions, distribute or possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS.
Robert Laroux: 38, 204 Schokley Drive, Slidell, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to less than $5,000.
Scott Blaine:L 30, 50462 Oak Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
George Bennett: 35, 5937 Beechcraft St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Cornelius Butler: 31, 750 S. Jefferson Davis Parkway, New Orleans, housed for marshal.
August 25
Brittany Trumbaturi: 22, 130 Foxbriar St., Slidell, contempt of court.
Tiffany Jones: 24, 20522 Walker St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Patrick Goff: 20, 1334 Woodmere Drive, Mandeville, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.
Zena Mcgee: 31, 1016 W. 28th St., Covington, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule II.
Havit Thomas: 55, 5139 Bently Blvd., Baker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driver must be licensed.
Juliana Wellman: 20, 325 Ridgewood Loop, Mandeville, underage DWI, improper lane use.
Donald Rogers: 48, 1305 Coffee St., Mandeville, possession of schedule IV.
Connie Kemp: 33, 13411 New Genssee Road, Tickfaw, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Mark Hatfield: 34, 57659 S. Kimberly, Slidell, DUS while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper lane use, switched plates.
Tommy Parker: 40, 619 Hailey, Slidell, possession of schedule III CDS.
Matthew Durand: 38, 84 Inlet Drive, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, driving under suspension, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, domestic abuse battery.
Simon Batiste: 31, 72486 Plantation St., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Angelo: 47, 28491 Isaac Road, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Annette Davis: 38, 61291 Salmen Ave., Slidell, driving without headlights, simple obstruction of highway of commerce, driving too fast for condtions, reisting an officer, improper lane use, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, disturbing the peace, no safety belts, no drivers license on person.
Elliott Smith: 26, 28 Park Place, Drive, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tevin Smith: 23, 73177 W. Hillcrest Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
August 26
Heather Nuss: 37, 106 Sugar Mill Drive, Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Brian Doucet: 27, 2129 Middle Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Andrew Morgan: 38, 811 N. Taylor St., Covington, attempted simple burglary, contempt of court.
Sarah Hendricks: 39, 72405 Daisy St., Covington, monetary instrument abuse.
Bradley Casselberry: 37, 20087 Quincy Ave., Covington, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane use, possession of schedule IV.
Timothy Oshea: 49, 1840 Palmer Court, Mandeville, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Linda Muller: 33, 21405 Lake Pontchartrain Drive, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, improper parking on roadway.
Ramone Scott: 20, 44501 Wilson Ave., New Orleans, reckless operating of motor vehicle, maximum speed limit, flight from officer; aggravated flight from officer, improper turn, expired vehicle inspection sticker.
Steven Keller: 32, 14992 Cross Creek Blvd., Walker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation.
Eric Irwin: 33, 34142 Longleaf Lane, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense, careless operation.
Rachel Gaston: 27, 290 Lenwood Drive, Slidell, refusing to provide correct identity.
Lanira Dawson: 21, 61325 Airport Road, Slidell, aggravated battery.
John Ballard: 27, 17075 Lisa Drive, Livingston, two counts of fugitive.
Amber Thompson: 51, 25499 Foursome St., Abita Springs, criminal trespass.
Alyshia Estrade: 36, 214 Maplewood Drive, Slidell, violation of protection order.
Noel Adams: 42, 877 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
There were 41 people housed for immigration during the week of Aug. 20-26.