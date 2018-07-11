No doubt Abbey Daniel is single-minded about golf.
To a fault.
That’s why the 17-year-old Covington resident is, in essence, taking a year off from school to concentrate on her game before entering Mississippi State in 2019.
“I love golf more than I love school,” said Daniel, who, despite her seeming disdain for academics, has maintained straight As in online courses that have her just short of graduating. She will be taking advanced placement classes, as well.
But sometimes, that single-mindedness has gotten the best of her.
“I’m a perfectionist,” Daniel said. “If I’m not throwing up really good numbers, I get frustrated.
“I put so much in my game, and I wasn’t getting the results I wanted.”
Indeed not.
At a Rolex AJGA tournament in Utah last month, Daniel shot three straight rounds in the 80s, her worst stretch in memory. She texted her mother, Kay Daniel, “I’m playing awful!”
But, as Rob Noel, Abbey Daniel's swing coach predicted, at some point that mental switch would flip, and her mental game would again catch up with her physical talents.
That’s happened in about the time it takes to flip a switch.
First, at an American Junior Golf Association Nationals qualifier in Indiana on June 20, Daniel shot a 68 to lead all competitors in her region to make the nationals in that event for the first time.
Then, on June 28 in Shreveport, Daniel won her first Louisiana Women’s Golf Association State Amateur, defeating Julia Johnson, of St. Gabriel, in the championship match.
And on July 2 in Houston, Daniel qualified for the US Women’s Amateur, also a first for her, securing one of six spots available out of a field of 77. Her score of 71 was good enough for a tie for third in the event.
“I have a new mental coach, Bill Nelson, and he has really helped me keep my composure when I’m playing,” said Daniel, who this week has been playing in the Girls Junior PGA championship in Lexington, Kentucky. “I’m still the most competitive person I know, and I hate to lose.
“A certain level of that is healthy, but I’m controlling my passions and emotions better. It’s like something has kickstarted for me, and I’ve got my groove back.”
Daniel comes by her competitive nature naturally.
Her mother was a standout junior golfer, played at Mississippi State, and, while curtailing her playing career to become an orthodontist and raise her family, won the women’s state amateur in 2005 as well as 10 other titles at various levels.
Her father, Chuck, also played at MSU.
Her aunt, Jill Donaldson, was the state amateur champ in 1990. Her great-grandmother Margaret Donaldson, who died in 1980 before Abbey was born, taught her granddaughters how to play and played a large role in shaping the state women’s program.
And her brother, Nick, is a sophomore golfer at Louisiana Tech. That’s the person who most gets Abbey’s juices going.
“I’ll do anything I can do to get an edge,” she said. “A lot of that comes from growing up with an older brother.
“We’re super competitive.”
Abbey Daniel obviously doesn’t play Nick in tournaments, but she nearly had what would have been an interesting showdown with her mother in the state amateur.
Kay Daniel qualified for the championship flight, and in the quarterfinals lost to LSU signee Alden Wallace, of Shreveport.
Had Kay Daniel won, it would have meant a mother-daughter encounter in the semis, the first time they would ever have met in match play.
Instead, Abbey Daniel defeated Wallace, who is her best friend, one-up to advance to the championship.
“It would have been a win-win,” Kay Daniel said. “It would have probably been hard on Abbey. She’d have wanted to beat me, but in match play anything can happen.
“I think Abbey getting to the finals gave us the best chance to win the whole thing (Abbey would rout Johnson, the 2018 SEC Freshman of the Year at Ole Miss, 5-4). I was obviously very excited for her.”
Abbey, who had been the qualifying round medalist in 2016 and 2017, losing in the final and semifinal respectively in those two years, said she was torn about the prospect of playing her mother with something on the line.
“We’re both very competitive, so it definitely would have been different for both of us,” she said. “I don’t know if it would have thrown us off or not.
“My mom is definitely still good enough to beat me, but I’m still disappointed she lost (in the quarters). I still had to play my best friend.”
The U.S. Amateur qualifying process presented both a mental and physical challenge.
Playing on the Sweetwater Country Club course, Abbey Daniel drew a noon tee time on a day when the temperature was 95 degrees. Still, she’d chosen to carry her own bag rather than use a caddy, which was allowed.
Against a field primarily consisting of players of college age or older, she managed to overcome the heat and the competition.
“Oh my gosh,” Abbey Daniel said. “You’d think growing up in Louisiana would prepare you for just about anything and it had been really hot in Shreveport, too, but this was really bad.
“I usually like carrying my bags, and I was hydrating pretty well. I’m sure I lost a lot of weight though.”
On the 18th hole, needing only a bogey to qualify for the nationals, Abbey managed to execute a bunker shot from 50-yards out and make her par putt.
“That course was playing long because it was so hot and parched,” Kay Daniel said. “So it was going to be one of those days when only the strong survive.
“But that’s why Abbey works so hard on her game, for situations like that. To come off winning state and then go over to Houston and play like that is giving her the experience to believe she can do anything.”
Abbey said it didn't matter that she wasn’t the medalist. That honor went to former University of Houston golfer Emily Gilbreth, who shot a 68. Wallace, who traveled with Abbey to Houston, was one shot out of qualifying with a 72.
“I just missed last year, so this was an incredible feeling,” Daniel said. “I felt like I’d won just to qualify.
“But that’s why I play.”
The U.S. Amateur, which Daniel will play in, will be held in suburban Nashville on Aug. 6-12. In addition to playing in this week's Junior PGA, Daniel also will compete in the USGA Girls championship next week at Pebble Beach.
The pace will slow down after the U.S. Amateur, although Abbey Daniel plans to play in the Australian Women’s Amateur in January.
She could have gone ahead to Mississippi State this fall, but Chuck and Kay Daniel nixed that idea, feeling their daughter needed more maturity in her game before moving on to the next level.
“That can’t come quick enough,” Abbey Daniel said of going to Mississippi State. “I’m looking forward to being part of a real team and getting to enjoy the college experience.
“It’s an amazing bridge between junior and becoming a professional.”
Not just playing on the LPGA Tour, but being one of the best players in the world, is Abbey’s goal. She could have followed the path of some other prodigies and turned pro, skipping college, but she has a different plan.
“If I’m playing really well in a couple of years, I’m going to consider it,” she said. “It honestly just depends on where my game is.”
Chances are, that day will come sooner than later.