Covington native Abbey Daniel qualified for her first American Junior Golf Association National Championship appearance when she shot 68 in Indiana on June 20 to lead all competitors in her region. On June 28 in Shreveport, Daniel won her first Louisiana Women’s Golf Association State Amateur. And on July 2 in Houston, Daniel qualified for the US Women’s Amateur, also a first for her, securing one of six spots available out of a field of 77. Her score of 71 was good enough for a tie for third in the event.