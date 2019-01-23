Dianne Daigle was the recipient of the Louisiana United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter Award of Achievement for Veterans' Activities. As the St. Tammany Greys chapter veterans' affairs chairman and chaplain, Daigle has written a personal birthday note to each of the residents of the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson for the past three years. The award was presented at the chapter luncheon in Mandeville. Shown with Daigle are, at left, District III President Glenda Bonneval, of New Orleans, and, at right, chapter President Leslie Ackel, of Covington.