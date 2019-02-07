The St. Tammany Parish School Board is holding a special meeting Thursday night to discuss board member Sharon Lo Drucker amid calls for her resignation, but that conversation will be held behind closed doors.
Notice of the hastily called meeting went out Monday, days after the School Board issued a statement asking Drucker, who was arrested for shoplifting in July, to consider resigning from her District 9 seat representing the Madisonville area.
According to the meeting agenda, the board was to go into executive session for discussion "concerning School Board member District 9" and for "consideration of a resolution or action pertaining to School Board member District 9."
No other items are on tap for the special meeting, which was to be followed by the regularly scheduled School Board committee of the whole meeting.
The state's open meeting law lays out a narrow list of items that can be discussed outside the public eye, and the School Board's notice cites two of them: discussion of the character, professional competence or physical or mental health of a person and investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct.
Drucker was arrested in July for allegedly stuffing items into her purse at a Walmart near Covington without paying for them, including hair products and a single jalapeno. She pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor in October, weeks before she was re-elected in a landslide.
But this year, a drumbeat has been building for her resignation, triggered by news that she had been put in a diversion program by the 22nd Judicial District Attorney's Office that, upon successful completion, will result in the misdemeanor charge against her being dropped.
Since then, the government watchdog group Concerned Citizens of St. Tammany has called for her to resign and threatened to mount a recall effort. The School Board and the St. Tammany Republican Parish Executive Committee joined in calls for her to consider resigning. Drucker is a Republican.
In the School Board statement, President Elizabeth Heintz said she had asked Drucker to address her arrest publicly, apologize and consider resignation, but Drucker told her she would not give up her seat.
Drucker responded with a statement that apologized for "any discordant feelings that my misdemeanor matter has created within our community and the St. Tammany Parish School Board," but also defended her record as a School Board member.
Under state law, a person whose character and competency are to be discussed in executive session may require that the matter be discussed in open session.