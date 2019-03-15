Feb. 28
William Murray: 30, 961 Camphill Drive, Abita Springs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, refusing to provide correct identity, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Lori Edwards: 42, 2386 Soult St., Mandeville, drug court sanction.
Kenneth Sutton: 27, 303 E. Magee St., Covington, driving while under suspension for certain prior offense.
Isaiah Malonson: 22, 58388 Holly Drive, Slidell, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, following too close, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Denise Cavanugh: 30, 845 Avenue C Bogalusa, home invasion.
Desirae Abbott: 27, 1109 Clairise Court, Slidell, fugitive, theft (felony).
Rockey Odom: 46, 307 Fran Lane, Alabaster, Alabama, notification of sex offenders and child predators.
Amanda Damario: 42, 1897 West Gause Blvd., Slidell, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court, refusing to provide correct identity.
Leonard Marshall: 30, 5938 Babylon St., New Orleans, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Ebony Gilmore: 30, 3067 Voss Drive, Baton Rouge, probation violation.
Victor Harris: 35, 604 S. Wall St., Natchez, Mississippi, racketeering, 11 counts of bank fraud.
Dorian Scio: 38, 3337 Press St., New Orleans, simple robbery, battery of a dating partner, cyberstalking.
Raymond Matthews: 56, 1600 McAllister St., Ruston, fugitive, parole violation.
David Lagman: 60, 61391 Salmen Ave., Slidell, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Isaac Hall: 61, 60224 Donya St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
John Franklin: 52, 11606 Houston, Texas, fugitive.
Bridgette Walden: 34, 619 E. Magee St., Covington, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of Schedule II drug, no taillights.
Ali Chaudhry: 27, 8 Anjou Drive, Kenner, fugitive, illegal possession of stolen things.
Donald Boyle: 66, 2001 Robin St., Slidell, first degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior a juvenile.
Nicole Rivet: 36, 70058 6th St., Covington, violation of protection order, simple battery.
Lilbear George: 34, 934 N. Rendon St., New Orleans, housed for marshal.
Derrick Johnson: 43, 396 Chad Barker, Reserve, housed for marshal.
Ralph Johnson: 41, 538 Meyer Blvd., Marrero, housed for marshal.
March 1
Paul Jimenez: 49, 2398 Soult St., Mandeville, probation violation.
David Duplechain: 52, 74468 Tantela Ranch Road, Covington, pornography involving juveniles.
Brette Harrison: 37, 3135 Taylor St., Covington, probation violation.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Nathan Blappert: 28, 60103 Transmitter Road, Lacombe, probation violation.
Kawon Moore: 22, 7800 Bass St., New Orleans, first degree murder.
Kaitlyn Jones: 27, 155 N. Holmes Road, Bogalusa, theft (misdemeanor), disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.
Caleb Guy: 22, 441 Pine Cone, Lane, Slidell, probation violation.
Matthew Schenck: 19, 735 Magnolia Ridge Drive, Mandeville, fugitive, contempt of court.
King Johnson: 57, 72430 Vlaue St., Covington, theft of motor vehicle $5,000 to less than $25,000, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Ross Dupriest: 29, 707 Quinn St., Hattiesburg, Mississippi, possession of Schedule I drug, two counts of possession of Schedule IV drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bradley Casnave: 28, 26319 E. Elm St., Lacombe, two counts of illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, distribution of Schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Lubrano: 42, 253 N. Montz, Gramercy, battery of a dating partner.
Christopher McCain: 27, 23043 Lowe Davis Road, Covington, contempt of court, battery of a dating partner, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Juleah Knight: 18, 700 N. Magnolia, Hammond, contempt of court.
Gared Yates: 43, 802 Fay St., Mandeville, violation of protection order.
March 2
Desmond Dorsey: 25, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Richard Lacombe: 34, 105 Firewood Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Bradley Sams: 38, 3502 La. 14, Lake Charles, DWI third offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, no insurance, driving too fast for conditions.
Bryan Lott: 65, 222 W. 26th, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, simple assault.
Oscar Reyes-Cruz: 23, 226 Simalusa Drive, Covington, misdemeanor sexual battery, sexual battery, attempted.
drivingtin Young: 40, 39696 Dockside Drive, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Shane Ridgedell: 21, 54417 Easley Road, Independence, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Brad Lato: 34, 502231 La. 1065, Hammond, DWI second offense, careless operation.
Andrew White: 32, 28 Park Place Drive, Covington, DWI second offense, hit and run, following too close, open container in motor vehicle.
Annastacia Hubbard: 45, 843 Santa Rosa Court, Fort, Walton, Florida, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Chasity Forbes: 24, 195 Tom Wood Road, Tylertown, Mississippi, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug.
Samuel Musacchia: 61, 341 Hickory Drive, Slidell, proper equipment required on vehicles, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Cheek: 22, 3600 Eagle St., New Orleans, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Corey Tardiff: 21, 2107 Jay St., Slidell, possession of Schedule IV, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, improper lane use.
Timothy Turner: 39, 120 Pin Oak Drive, Slidell, failure to dim lights, two counts of possession of Schedule I drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Vanderslice: 35, 1412 Eastridge Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, violation of protection order, fugitive.
Eric Williams: 55, 10 N. Pontchartrain Drive, Lacombe, domestic abuse battery.
Dallas Johnson: 29, 113 Vanessa Drive, Centerville, Georgia, improper lane use, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed.
Catera Trimble: 21, 325 Fairground Road, Natchitoches, fugitive, resisting a police officer with force or violence, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, open container in motor vehicle.
Eric Gaubert: 41, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, attempted, unauthorized use of movable theft between $1,000 and $5,000, false imprisonment, registration of sex offenders.
March 3
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Kenneth Vidrine: 53, 109 Fern Hollow, Youngsville, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Adam Gulino: 29, 46230 Cloverland, Lacombe, DWI second offense, establishing speed zones, no inspection sticker, open container in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, obedience to police officers, weights and standards police officer.
Devante Allen: 25, 1120 MLK Drive, Slidell, illegal carrying of weapons, aggravated assault with firearm, contempt of court.
Kyle Pevlor: 20, 57304 Cypress Ave., Slidell, distribute or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers, contributing to the delinquency.
Andre Domingue: 36, 370 Barringer Road, Ponchatoula, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, improper lane use.
Andrew Lambert: 33, 23045 Ray Keen Road, Covington, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer.
Dudley Holmes: 36, 113 Kempsey Court, Slidell, battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Nicholette Gilbert: 38, 264 Indian Village Road, Slidell, two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
March 4
Ivory Grace: 30, 1425 Lesseps St., New Orleans, establishing speed zones, careless operation, driver must be licensed, no safety belts, distribution of Schedule I CDS, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, resisting an officer, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon, fugitive.
Roberto Ramirez: 36, 15145 2nd St., Folsom, DWI second offense, improper lane use, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Lee: 34, 11056 Herman Johnson Lane, Tickfaw, aggravated battery, simple arson, aggravated rape.
Clavin Guy: 30, 55 Brandon Bay Loop, Tylertown, Texas, simple burglary, theft (felony), failure to honor written promise to appear.
Javier Aliva-Aleman: 26, 3521 Florida Ave., Kenner, DWI first offense, maximum speed Limit, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension.
Ashley Ulerich: 19, 213 Williams Ave., Picayune, Miss., DWI first offense, open container in motor vehicle, driving under suspension, possession of Schedule I drug.
Kevin Porche: 40, 315 Cedarwood Drive, Mandeville, false imprisonment, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Matthew O’Neal: 26, 3030 Phoenix St., Kenner, third degree feticide, vehicular homicide.
Randy Adma: 45, 69546 Race Horse Road, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery.
Rosemary Raymo: 56, 134 6th St., Slidell, aggravated battery.
Christina Comans: 24, 727 E. 35th Ave., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule I drug.
Brianna Dunne: 27, 2208 Manson Ave., Metairie, theft of motor vehicle $1,000 and less than $5,000.
Keith Tarleton: 44, 1208 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, fugitive.
Amanda Flocke: 33, 155 Barbee Road, Abita Springs, accessory after the fact.
March 5
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Jeffrey Lachin: 29, 114 Jane Drive, Mandeville, fugitive.
Joshua Cheek: 24, 220 Amelia St., Destrehan, DWI first offense, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Austin Gallagher: 33, 420 Lake Vista Drive, Metairie, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Erin Lawrence: 40, 1776 Continental Drive, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
Jeremy Bedford: 35, 2022 Orleans St., Mandeville, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Stephanie McGill: 29, 8216 Sierra Parkway, Brooklyn, New York, fugitive.
Saundra Hubbard: 37, 14409 Deidra Court, Gulfport, Mississippi, DWI first offense, careless operation.
Steven Simms: 30, 61123 Shady Pine Drive, Lacombe, fugitive, criminal mischief.
Jeremy Archie: 31, 3040 Terrace Ave., Slidell, two counts of contempt of court.
Jessica Hayes: 38, 38376 Son Moore Road, St. Joe, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Sara Conklin: 37, 720 Carrollwood Drive, Gretna, DWI second offense.
Megan Young: 31, 43739 Columbia States Road, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jessica West: 35, 72591 La. 1077, Covington, possession of Schedule II drug, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bobby Story: 34, 75323 Morgan Road, Covington, possession of Schedule I drug, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joey Jenkins: 34, 750 S. Military Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
March 6
Dominic Kendall: 23, 70502 I Street, Covington, probation violation.
Jasmine Holiday: 20, 102 Riviera Drive, Slidell, drug court sanction.
Casey Lawrence: 23, 70251 5th St., Covington, drug court sanction.
Darnell Acker: 26, 57312 Maple Ave., Slidell, drug court sanction.
Jesse Carr: 39, 75610 Trinchard Road, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use.
David Henry: 27, 70373 CC Road, Ponchatoula, DWI first offense, improper lane use, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II drug.
Candace Smith: 20, 110 Canulette Road, Slidell, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Michael Eckernrode: 46, 1950 Possum Hollow Road, Slidell, probation violation, theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Jamie Ryno: 19, 19125 Township Road, Covington, probation violation, contempt of court.
Nicole Griffiths: 38, 264 East Lake Drive, Slidell, probation violation.
Robert Martin: 28, 1214 Mazant St., New Orleans, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Scott Ellison: 35, 23109 Delery St., Mandeville, possession of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffany Bordes: 31, 418 Highland Oaks, Madisonville, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Charles Stafford: 48, 40195 Macedonia Road, Hammond, two counts of contempt of court, and two counts of failure to honor written promise to appear.
Charles Mcnicol: 54, 68416 La. 41, Pearl River, fugitive, three counts of contempt of court.
Jose Etienne: 27, 2615 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery.
Ramona Fleming: 56, 26053 Jackson St., Lacombe, contempt of court, resisting a police officer with force or violence, theft under $1,000.
Brian Campbell: 41, 2641 College St., Slidell, fugitive.
Norboske Thompson: 39, 714 S. Sibley St., Metairie, theft under $1,000.
Catrina Himes: 30, 205 West 31st Ave., Covington, two counts of contempt of court, two counts of telephone communications; improper language; harassment, two counts of surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
March 7
Gabriel Ducre: 28, 61088 W. Mill Road, Lacombe, drug court sanction, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Kendall Bunns: 25, 900 Emerald Forest Blvd., Covington, contempt of court.
Curtis Hart: 25, 27271 Sol hart Road, Franklinton, failure to honor written promise to appear.
David McPherson: 50, 1901 U.S.190, Mandeville, DWI first offense, establishing speed zones.
Danearl Brown: 45, 825 St. Andrews Blvd., Laplace, second degree murder, distribution or possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drug.
Joseph Austin: 29, 25581 Pardue Road, Springfield, housed for court.
Riley Grisham: 25, 7119 Firetower Road, Kiln, Mississippi, probation violation.
Thomas Conley: 18, 7007 Longview Drive, Mandeville, probation violation.
Bob Serpas: 27, 120 Bluefield Drive, Slidell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon.
Robert Parker: 25, 25629 West Elm St., Lacombe, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment, simple criminal damage less than $1,000, license plate must be illuminated, driver must be licensed.
Michael Daigrepont: 30, 712 W. South Ave., Harrison, Arkansas, two counts of contempt of court.
Delisa Maddux: 57, 113 Indian Mound Lane, Slidell, DWI first offense, reckless operation of motor vehicle.
Mustafa Muhammed: 60, 2815 Pakenham Drive, Chalmette, two counts of bank fraud.
Logan Marbury: 19, 22075 Hoffman Road, Mandeville, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 8
Latanya Arnold: 49, 6724 Alise Drive, Slidell, theft (felony).
Brette Harrison: 36, 3135 Taylor St., Covington, probation violation.
Adonis Young: 27, 2000 Lakeshore Drive, Slidell, second degree battery.
Dale Fonseca: 40, 116 Dewald Lane Slidell, probation violation.
Joshua Walters: 28, 34243 Ashwood Lane, Pearl River, drug court sanction.
Deon James: 23, 3931 Gibson St., New Orleans, establishing speed zones, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, no driver’s license.
Tina Gornor: 37, 65059 La. 41, Pearl River, DWI third offense, improper lane use.
Brooke Meyer: 20, 310 Starlin Drive, Sulphur, housed for court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Patrick Munger: 27, 82140 La. 21, Bush, probation violation.
Bruce Carlson: 29, 4412 Booker II Road, Hammond, parole violation.
Krystal Hickman: 29, 203 State Route 188, Trenton, probation violation.
Autumn White: 29, 3210 N. Stevendale, Baton Rouge, parole violation.
Brandon Guy: 38, 60207 La. 434, Lacombe, parole violation.
Michael Hughes: 46, 233 Scott Drive, Slidell, careless operation, no taillights, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drug, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Campbell: 41, 2641 College St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Stanley Dunhurst: 30, 3225 City Drive, Slidell, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug.
Nikolas Oubre: 20, 3393 Montgomery St., Mandeville, domestic abuse battery second offense.
Gabriell Mcintyre: 24, 97095 Cusimano Road, Lacombe, improper passing (passing on the shoulder), DWI first offense, driving under suspension, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of Schedule IV drug.
Brandi Nunez: 36, 70239 11th St., Abita Sprigs, driving while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
Jinel Sexton: 38, 2309 Center Ave., Hammond, contempt of court, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond.
Todd Smith: 21, Swanson Road, Ponchatoula, theft (misdemeanor), resisting an officer.
Brett Brigham: 26, 1607 Clover St., Mandeville, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition, resisting an officer, self-mutilation by prisoner.
Lance Abram: 32, 37279 West Javery Road, Slidell, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Randi Morgan: 38, 60243 Joeffe Road, Slidell, resisting an officer, theft under $1,000, bank fraud, contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear, fugitive.
Robert Burmaster: 33, 361 Maple Leaf Drive, Slidell, contempt of court.
Mark Bozant: 24, 36053 Wild Road, Pearl River, fugitive.
March 9
Desmond Dorsey¨26, 209 Lennie Circle, Slidell, probation violation.
Ishaq Celestine: 22, 21360 Success St., Covington, fugitive.
Katerina Chelmise: 22, 408 Millwood Drive, Covington, two counts of contempt of court.
Abril Reed: 27, 257 Rue Petis Bois, Biloxi, Mississippi, fugitive, maximum speed limit, driving under suspension.
Nelson Zayas: 63, 2003 Jay St., Slidell, DWI first offense, improper lane use, no safety belts.
Daniel Clayton: 35, 2193 Park Drive, Slidell, taking contraband to and from a penal institution, possession of Schedule I drug, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Justin Fletcher: 36, 60433 Lavender Drive, Lacombe, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Melvin Faber: 32, 70056 Maplewood Drive, Mandeville, two counts of contempt of court, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Tresy Germany: 59, 73121 Authement St., Covington, failure yo honor written promise to appear.
Simon Batiste: 32, 72486 Plantation St., Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear.
Jeffrey Foret: 31, 1517 Rue De Fontaine, Covington, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Robert Abbott: 52, 30860 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell, violation of protection order.
Marc Rice: 23, 13 Diamond Lane, Picayune, Mississippi, fugitive, simple burglary, obstruction of justice, illegal distribution of Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robin Litzenberger: 29, 235 Bluebird Drive, Slidell, domestic abuse battery.
Desmond Labostrie: 45, 3861 West Loyola Drive, Kenner, false personation of a police officer.
Richard Smith: 19, 611 North Rampart St., New Orleans, illegal possession of stolen things $25,000 or greater.
Malicia Mercadel: 39, 2024 Robin St., Slidell, domestic abuse battery/child endangerment.
Brad Lee: 47, 68022 La. 41, Pearl River, failure to honor written promise to appear, contempt of court.
Jason Courtney: 30, 79233 Booth Road, Folsom, violation of protection order.
March 10
Douglas Cook: 30, 21190 Harrison Ave., Abita Springs, probation violation.
Gino Gallodoro: 38, 170 Lighthouse Point, Slidell, probation violation.
Malik Anderson: 22, 229 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Bogalusa, simple criminal damage less than $1,000.
Randy Martin: 64, 12252 La. 10, Folsom, DWI first offense, improper turn.
Diego Toma: 28, 714 N. 12th Ave., Texas City, Texas, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, driver must be licensed, open container in motor vehicle.
Keri Mayfield: 47, 82132 N. Huckleberry Lane, Covington, DWI first offense, improper lane use, expired license plate.
Curllen Bookardt: 21, 104 Dragg Road, Madisonville, aggravated assault with firearm, reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
Devin Karcher: 18, 73237 Mashie St., Abita Springs, surrender of defendant/bondsman off bond, contempt of court.
Alan Cousin: 35, 28878 Berry Todd Road, Lacombe, aggravated battery, resisting an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence.
Eric Adams: 25, 1806 Cheshire Court, Slidell, criminal mischief.
Terrance Leblanc: 19, 1534 Richmond Drive, Slidell, criminal mischief.
Adrian Stogner: 33, 64096 Mangano Drive, Pearl River, domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Dominic Wilson: 32, 44130 Tob Wilson Road, Franklinton, fugitive.
Keldrick Coates: 25, 301 Spartan Drive, Slidell, resisting an officer, illegal carrying of weapon during crime of violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver must be licensed, ignore traffic signal, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.