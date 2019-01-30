COMMUNITY EVENTS
HARRY POTTER GAME NIGHT: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Lori’s Art Depot, 1827 Front St., Slidell. For ages 12 and up. $10. (985) 640-6361.
VINTAGE VALENTINES: Times vary, Friday through Feb. 28. Otis House, Fairview-Riverside State Park, La. 22, Madisonville. Seasonal greeting cards from the past. $4, includes museum admission. facebook.com/otishouseatfairviewriversidesp/ or (985) 792-4652.
SLIDELL GUN & KNIFE SHOW: Feb. 9-10. Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. $9 adults, $1 children. northshoreharborcenter.com.
RUSSIA NIGHT: 7 p.m. Feb. 15, English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Celebrating the nation’s food and tea. $40. (985) 898-3988 or 6englishtearoom.com.
GURNEY GAMES: 11 a.m. Feb. 17, Covington Trailhead, 1202 S. Tyler St. Racing and parading in downtown Covington to benefit the St. Tammany Hospital Foundation. (985) 898-4141 or sthfoundation.org./gurneygames.
SCRAP DAT: 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 21-23, Castine Center at Pelican Park, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Scrapbookers heaven. (985) 858-2251 scrapdatproductions.com.
LIONS PANCAKE BREAKFAST: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 26, Slidell Lions House, 356 Cleveland Ave., $6. slidelllions.com.
CARNIVAL PARADES
KREWE OF BILGE: Noon Feb. 16, Eden Iles, Slidell. “What’s on TV” is the theme. kreweofbilge.com.
KREWE OF POSEIDON: 6 p.m. Feb. 16, Slidell. “We Will Rock You,” is the theme. poseidonslidell.com.
KREWE OF SLIDELLIANS: 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Slidell. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in the theme. slidellwomenscivicclub.org.
MYSTIC KREWE OF PERSEUS: 1:15 p.m. Feb. 17 (follows Slidellians). “Under the Big Top” is the theme. facebook.com/kreweofperseus/
KREWE OF PEARL RIVER LIONS: 1 p.m. Feb. 17, Pearl River. facebook.com/lionsofpr/
KREWE OF EVE: 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Mandeville. “Live Your Dream,” is the theme. kreweofeve.com.
KREWE DE PAWS OF OLDE TOWNE: 10 a.m. Feb. 23, Slidell. “Hang Ten” is the theme. facebook.com/KreweDePawsOfOldeTowne/
KREWE OF PUSH MOW: 11 a.m. Feb. 23, Abita Springs. “Terrible Theme Park Ideas” is the theme. trailheadmuseum.org.
KREWE OF TCHEFUNCTE: 1 p.m. Feb. 23, Madisonville. “Masquerading as Greek Mythology” is the theme. kreweoftchefuncte.org.
KREWE OF OLYMPIA, 6 p.m. Feb. 23, Covington. “Olympia’s Bucket List” is the theme. kreweofolympia.net.
KREWE OF TITANS: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Slidell. “Titans Goes on Vacation” is the theme. kreweoftitans.com.
KREWE OF DIONYSUS: 1 p.m. Feb. 24, Slidell. “Dionysus & the Wise Guys” is the theme. kreweofdionysus.com.
KREWE OF SELENE: 6:30 p.m. March 1, Slidell. “A Few of our Favorite Things” is the theme. kreweofselene.net
ORIGINAL KREWE OF ORPHEUS: 7 p.m. March 1, Mandeville. facebook.com/events/278058169734605/
KREWE OF BUSH: 9 a.m. March 2, Bush. kreweofbush.com/info.html
MUSIC
ELLISA SUN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Lobby Lounge at Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd. Slidell. The San Francisco-based pop singer brings a show to the Lobby Lounge. $16-$100. (985) 781-3650.
GLYN BAILEY: Noon to 2 p.m. Friday, English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. Free. (985) 898-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
THE NEW YORK TENORS: 7 p.m. Feb. 7, Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. The trio opens the OnStage in Covington season. (985) 892-1872 or covla.com.
ELVIS TRIBUTE SHOW: 7 p.m. Feb. 9, Fuhrmann Auditorium, 317 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Joseph Alfonso stars. $42-$32. covla.com.
VISIONS OF VIENNA & SALZBURG: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, First Baptist Church of Covington. Featuring the works of Mazzoli, Mozart and Strauss. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
SOUTHEASTERN CONCERT CHOIR & WOMEN’S BELLA VOCE: 5 p.m. Feb. 17, Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The Third Sunday Concert Series continues. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
SUNDAE & MR. GOESSEL: 7 p.m. Feb. 28, Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The Lobby Lounge series continues. $16-$100. northshoreharborcenter.com.
THEATER
THE COLOR PURPLE: Friday through Feb. 9, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. The stage musical of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. $25-$35. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
NEXT TO NORMAL: Friday through Feb. 3; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Playmakers Theater, 19106 Playmakers Road, Covington. The 2010 Pulitzer-winning musical about mental illness and the testing of family relationships. $25. (985) 893-1671 or playmakersinc.com.
PINKALICIOUS: Friday through Feb.10; 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Presentation of the Young Artists Theater. $10. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.org.
SNOW WHITE: Feb. 14-23, 7 p.m. Cutting Edge Theater, 767 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Dwarfs, a princess and a damsel in distress. $25-$15. (985) 649-3727 or cuttingedgetheater.com.
PROOF: Feb. 22 through March 10; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. A young woman deals with the death of her father. $25. (985) 643-0556 or slidelllittletheatre.com.
HOLLER: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Annadele Plantation, 71518 Chestnut St., Covington. Murder mystery and dinner. $85. (985) 809-7669 or annadeles.com.
FILM
DOWNTOWN COVINGTON FILM FESTIVAL: Feb. 8-9. Southern Hotel, 428 E. Boston St. Features, documentaries and student films are spotlighted. $10. freeway.com/dtcfilmfestival.
DANCES
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: 8 p.m. Feb. 9, Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Nouveaux Cajun Band performs. $8 members, $10 nonmembers. (985) 892-0711 or northshorecajundancers.org.
OZONE SQUARES OPEN HOUSE: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11, Pelican Park, U.S. 190, Mandeville. Try out square dancing in a free night of fun, food and friends. (985) 630-6240 or ozonesquares.com.
ART
MANDEVILLE ARTISTS OF THE MONTH: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Mandeville City Hall, 3101 E. Causeway Approach. Featuring art from Mandeville Middle School. cityofmandevile.com.
SEQUENTIAL REALITIES: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Featuring the work of James Burke. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.com.
MARSHA ERCEGOVIC: Daily through Feb. 22. Atrium Gallery, Christwood Retirement Center, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. An exhibit featuring the works of the New Orleans-based artist. Free. christwoodrc.com.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22, Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
SECOND SATURDAY ART WALK: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 9, Downtown Covington. Gallery specials, dining and music. Free. (985) 892-1873 or covla.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
ART SPEAKS: Submissions being taken for show at St. Tammany Parish Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Slidell, Feb. 15 through March 11. facebook.com/Slidell-Art-League/
PLAYMAKERS SHOW POSTERS: Applications being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 28. plaumakersinc.com.
SLIDELL LITTLE THEATRE SHOW POSTERS: Applications being taken to create posters for the 2019-20 season. Submission deadline is Feb. 1. slidelllittletheatre1963@gmail.com.
KID STUFF
LPO YOUNG PEOPLE’S CONCERT: Wednesday, 10 a.m. Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd St. The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra program aimed at elementary-school students. (985) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
STORY TIME: Saturdays, 11 a.m. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. "Elmo’s Super-Duper Birthday" on Saturday; "All You Need Is Love" on Feb. 9; "The Good Egg & the Bad Seed" on Feb. 16; and "I Am Martin Luther King Jr." on Feb. 23. Free. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
NORTHLAKE NATURE CENTER: 23135 U.S. 190, Mandeville. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nature Walk and Titivation; 10 a.m. Feb. 9, 10 a.m., Open air studio with Mia Kaplan; 1 p.m. Feb. 12, Kundalini Yoga with Sally Dunn; noon Feb. 22, All About Nature book club with Bev Chase. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
BAYOU GARDENS OPEN HOUSE: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe. Talks, workshops, tours of center and grounds. Free. (985) 882-2000 or fws.gov/refuge/Big_Branch_Marsh.
WEEKLY EVENTS
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Covington Police Department, 609 N. Columbia St. (985) 966-1786 or covingtonfarmersmarket.org.
LAFITTE STREET MARKET: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 698 Lafitte St., Mandeville. (985) 630-2990.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. third Saturdays, 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
PEARL RIVER FARMER’S MARKET: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 67518 Lon Road. (985) 956-1494.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. fourth Saturdays, 13401 June St., behind City Hall. (985) 966-1786 or villageoffolsom.com.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. (985) 630-2990.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, 1808 Front St., Slidell. (985) 640-7112 or cameliacitymarket.org.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Abita Springs Trailhead, 28049 Main St. (985) 807-4447 or townofsabitasprings.com.
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays, Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., Mandeville. (985) 892-6766.
SLIDELL LIONS BINGO: 2:30 p.m. Thursdays, Slidell Lions House, 336 Cleveland St. (985) 649-1644.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays, St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).