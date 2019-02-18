After opening the previous two baseball seasons with losses to Fontainebleau, the Salmen Spartans wanted desperately to start 2019 with a different outcome.
Thanks to Andre Beaudoin's efforts on the mound and at the plate, Salmen did just that, going on the road and topping the Bulldogs 2-1 in the season opener at The Boneyard.
Beaudoin went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and an RBI triple, and also scored the go-ahead run while pitching four innings, striking out seven and giving up no runs to get the victory for the Spartans.
Beaudoin was happy to finally break through and get a win against Fontainebleau.
"(This time) I was so relaxed after being so nervous (last year)," Beaudoin said. "I trust my team and we can do anything.
"Losing the first game the last two seasons really set a tone, so hopefully we will keep this same tone rolling."
Despite his success at the plate, Beaudoin said he likes it better pitching.
"I like the mound better because I can just own it up there," he said.
The game was tight throughout, as neither team could get much going at the plate through the first three innings.
Salmen finally broke through in the top of the fourth as Joey Smith reached base on catcher's interference when his swing hit the glove of Fontainebleau catcher Jake Crawford.
Beaudoin then hit the next pitch to deep centerfield and as the ball rolled to the wall, Smith rounded the bases and scored and Beaudoin slid safely into third with a triple to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead.
Cyril Gusman knocked in Beaudoin with a double to left but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple leaving the score at 2-0.
Salmen coach Brian Babin was happy with the way his team fought throughout the game.
"Our thing always is to put pressure on people, and we did that," Babin said. "We made a couple mistakes doing that so we're trying to work the kinks out, but to come up with a win in the first game was good."
Beaudoin's effort wasn't lost on Babin.
"I told him to go give me four or five innings, 75 pitches, and he did that," Babin said. "He did an incredible job and he's our guy both ways - offense and defense."
Fontainebleau cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fifth. Leadoff batter Trey Kuylen reached on a passed ball after striking out and was bunted over to second by Logan Goodreau. Preston Canole then doubled to score Kuylen and pull the Bulldogs to within 2-1.
But as was the case for most of the night on the Fontainebleau side, the Bulldogs left a runner in scoring position with less than two outs, unable to get key hits when needed.
Three different innings saw Fontainebleau get least one runner in scoring position with less than two outs - two in the fourth inning - only to have the Bulldogs fail to get the much needed run across the plate.
Fontainebleau coach Mike Woods lamented the missed opportunities his team had.
"The timely hitting wasn't there for us (in this game)," he said. "Hopefully, as we go through the season, our guys will come through with that but we left too many men on base tonight, and in a tight game, you can't do that."
Canole pitched well for the Bulldogs despite taking the loss, going five full innings while striking out four, walking three and giving both of the runs. He also finished 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and one RBI.
"Preston did a good job on the mound, getting five innings in," Woods said. "He gave us what we wanted, and he battled, but (Beaudoin) just made a good swing on the ball and had a good hit on a good pitch."