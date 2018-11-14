SACRED CONCERT: Bella Voce, a women's vocal ensemble from Southeastern Louisiana University, will present "Meditationes Sacrae," an evening of sacred motets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at St. Joseph Abbey Church, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 16-member choir will begin the program with two meditations set to chant with tuned water glasses and finger cymbals by Slovenia composer Andrej Makor. Other pieces include numerous Latin texts including Lauda Sion, Jubilate Deo, Laudate Dominum, and the Sanctus and Gloria texts from the Mass by contemporary composers. The concert is free.
CHRISTMAS BOX COLLECTION: Thompson Road Baptist Church in Slidell will again serve as a shoe box collection relay location for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 19, with extended hours Wednesday, Nov. 14, until 7 p.m. at 59008 La. 433, Slidell. Call (985) 690-6077 or visit www.samaritanspurse.org.
SPECIAL SERVICE: St. Peter Catholic Church will hold the annual Solemn Mass and candlelight Eucharistic Procession celebrating The Solemnity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. For those unable to process, the Rosary will be said in the church. For information, please (985) 892-2422.
LIVE NATIVITY: "A Mandeville Christmas" live nativity will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, at First Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Hot chocolate and cookies, plus children's activities, are planned for this 10th-anniversary event. For information, see www.fbcmandeville.org.