NTCC REGISTRATION: Spring registration is open at Northshore Technical Community College, which offers academic, technical and career programs. Classes will be offered at NTCC campuses in Lacombe, Hammond, Bogalusa and Greensburg, as well as the Connect to Success program at Southeastern Louisiana University. Day, evening, weekend and online courses are available. Classes begin Jan. 23. New students must apply online at www.northshorecollege.edu. For more information, call the Hammond campus at (985) 543-4120, the Lacombe campus at (985) 545-1244, or the Sullivan campus (Bogalusa) at (985) 732-6640, ext. 100.
WEST KENTUCKY COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE: Steven Owen Noyes, of Slidell, was one of more than 1,100 candidates for graduation from West Kentucky Community and Technical College in fall 2018. More than 200 students participated in the school's fall commencement ceremony Dec. 10 in Paducah. Noyes received an associate in applied science degree in marine technology.