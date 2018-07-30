25 years
The New Orleans Saints will open their 1993 NFL preseason schedule this Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Tokyo. Kickoff in Japan is set for 11 a.m. Sunday Aug. 1. The game will be televised live in the New Orleans area starting at 9 p.m. local time.
50 years
It was roundup time near Covington this week when a truckload of registered Sante Gertudis cattle worth some $50,000 overturned on U.S. 190 west of here and spilled 58 of them into the nearby woods. The truck, carrying 66 King Ranch yearlings from Kingsville, Texas, to Belle Grade, Fla., overturned on a curve at the city limit line at 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Eight of the cattle were killed and were purchased by a local dealer. The driver, Federico Gonzales, was slightly injured in the spill and was taken to St. Tammany Parish Hospital and later released. Cattlemen from the Covington area joined in a search for the loose animals, pinning them in a corral belonging to Lennie Crawford along the railroad tracks east of Claiborne Hill.
75 years
Lacombe — This week it was announced that the state board of liquidation has appropriated $20,000 to be used here for the construction and operation of a seashell crushing plant for production of agricultural limestone. It was announced also that the United States soil conservation service is making available about $20,000 in machinery and equipment for the project, which is expected to require between 90 and 120 days, possibly longer, to get into operation.
100 years
Mr. Warner makes the statement that due preparation is being made to make the parish fair this fall the greatest success we have yet had. The dates are Oct. 24, 25, 26 and 27. At a recent meeting, committees were appointed to distribute the work as to give more attention to detail. There will be no little construction work to be done and most of the time will be expended in devising means of making the fair attractive and securing good exhibits. There will be few concessions made. While plenty of amusement will be provided, it is desired to make as much money as possible and most of the wheels and other moneymaking services that have been sold here before will be handled by the Fair Association. This will insure every game of chance is being perfectly fair and is expected to give greater satisfaction all around. Farmers are asked to save the best for exhibition at the fair. It is our fair, especially the farmers’ fair.
125 years
An American eagle was killed at Mandeville last Sunday by Mr. G.M. Moorman with a Winchester rifle, while flying about one thousand feet high.