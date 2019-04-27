GiveNOLA Day, a one-day online giving event for the 13-parish Greater New Orleans region, is coming up on May 7, and St. Tammany and Tangipahoa Parishes can show their local support by participating.
The daylong donation campaign, an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, kicks off at 12:01 a.m. and ends at midnight, 24-hours later.
Participating nonprofits in St. Tammany and Tangipahoa parishes include:
- Christ Episcopal Church
- CATNIP Foundation at Big Sky Ranch
- Clearwater Wildlife Sanctuary
- Evergreen Life Services
- Habitat for Humanity St. Tammany West
- Kelly Kicking Cancer
- Land Trust of Louisiana
“Let’s all get ready to give … to improve the quality of life for us all,” said Andy Kopplin, Greater New Orleans Foundation President and CEO. “We have a culture of giving in the Greater New Orleans region and the generosity of our people is astounding. Last year’s GiveNOLA Day raised $5.6 million from nearly 49,000 donations across the world. This year’s goal is to raise $6 million.”
Since its inception in 2014, GiveNOLA Day has raised more than $20 million for nonprofit organizations. Because the minimum donation is $10. To make a donation on May 7, go to GiveNOLA.org and give to any of the more than 700 participating nonprofits.
For a full list of nonprofits, visit www.GiveNOLA.org. For more information, visit www.GiveNOLA.org, email GiveNOLA@gnof.org or call (504) 598-4663.
Road work around the parish
There will be alternating single lane closures on LA 59 (Range Line Road) between LA 21 and LA 36 in Abita Springs between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Thursday, May 2.
One lane will be open at all times, but traffic will be slowed. The Department of Transportation will be doing a road overlay, weather permitting.
There will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access.
In Slidell, Second Street from Bouscaren Street to Cousin Street will be closed for road construction from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 3.
Residential shred day planned
Keep St. Tammany Beautiful will host its first Shred Day, offering free and secure document shredding from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 18 at the Centerpoint Park and Ride located in the Lacombe area.
“When we can, we want to offer residents options for safe disposal of any waste, and personal documents — especially financial records — can contain sensitive information,” said Pat Brister, St. Tammany Parish president.
This event is for residents only — no commercial customers. Residents can bring up to five file boxes measuring 15 inches x 12 inches x 10 inches, of paper documents per vehicle, and will be on-site as their documents are shredded. Acceptable items include: computer paper, computer binders, carbon forms, and entire files. All shredded paper will be recycled.
For questions about the event contact Keep St. Tammany Beautiful at kstb@stpgov.org or (985) 898-2535.