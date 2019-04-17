“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” turns 50 years old this year and the St. Tammany Parish Library will celebrate at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.
First published in 1969, the picture book by Eric Carle features a caterpillar who eats and eats his way into a cocoon and finally emerges as a beautiful butterfly. It has sold nearly 50 million copies around the world.
Children will enjoy books, songs and activities during the celebration.
For information, call (985) 646-6470.
For information about other library events, visit bit.ly/STPLEvents.
Events April 17-24
LIT WITS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The German Girl” by Armando Lucas Correa at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Abita Springs Branch, 71683 Leveson St. For information about the club, call branch manager Kay Redd at (985) 893-6285.
TEEN TIME: Teens will enjoy an activity or craft created just for them at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd.; at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St.; and at 3 p.m. Monday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call the Slidell Branch at (985) 646-6470 or the Madisonville Branch at (985) 845-4819.
READ WITH A PUP: Children ages 5-9 can practice reading aloud to a trained therapy dog at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Dr., and at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190. For information, call the South Slidell Branch at (985) 845-4819 or the Lacombe Branch at (985) 882-7858.
CHAPTER CHAT BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Turner House” by Angela Flourney at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information about the club, call branch manager Sue Ryan at (985) 646-6470.
HOLIDAY CLOSURE: All branches of the St. Tammany Parish Library will be closed on Friday and Saturday for the Easter holiday.
INTERNET BASICS CLASS: Adults will learn the basics of using the internet at 3 p.m. Monday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
MEDICARE CLASS: Adults will learn about Medicare parts A, B, C and D at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.
INTERMEDIATE INTERNET: Adults who already know the basics of using a computer will learn new tips and tricks at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
LAMPLIGHT READERS BOOK CLUB: The club will discuss “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St. For information, call (985) 845-4819.
RÉSUMÉ CLASS: Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee will teach adults how to write an eye-catching résumé and learn advice for applying for a job online at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Causeway Branch, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. For information, call (985) 626-9779.
TEEN MANGA BOOK CLUB: Teens can join the new manga/anime book club to talk about their favorites at 4:30 Wednesday at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd. For information, call (985) 646-6470.