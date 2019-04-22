The nonprofit group Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany has lost its lease to hold book sales at Haddon Hall in Covington and is seeking a low-rent or donated space so that it can continue its efforts to aid local libraries.
Member Debbie Reed said the nonprofit group has until May 15 to move inventory, which includes 45,000 books. The group will have half-off sales at the hall for the next few weeks, Reed said. The group will look to donate the books if they cannot be sold at deeply discounted prices before May 15, she added.
The group holds its book sales Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Money it raises directly benefits local libraries.
For more information, email anndreed@gmail.com or call (504) 782-0330.
Early voting continues throughout parish
Early voting for the May 4 general election will continue from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily through April 27.
Registered voters wishing to cast a ballot can do so at the 601 N. Jefferson Ave. in Covington; at the Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail, in Slidell; and at Building A at the St. Tammany Parish Government complex, 21490 Koop Drive, near Mandeville.
Identification is required to vote.
Items on the ballot include the St. Tammany Parish School Board's $175 million, 20-year bond issue for capital improvements, as well as a 2-mill, 10-year property tax to fund placement of school resource officers and mental health professionals in each of the parish's 55 public schools.
Also, Fire District No. 7 in the Pearl River area is asking for a 5-mill, 10-year property tax renewal that would raise an estimated $206,000 annually over the next decade to support operations, and Recreation District No. 4 seeks a 10-mill, 10-year property tax renewal to fund recreation in the Lacombe area. The renewal would raise an estimated $425,000 annually.
Voters in Covington's District E will choose their City Council representative. Independent Mark Verret led balloting in the primary election held March 30. He is joined in the runoff by Democrat Meghan Garcia.
For more information, call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125.
Fire Protection District 11 to hold public hearing
A public hearing concerning St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 will be held at 21490 Koop Drive near Mandeville on May 31 at 6:30 p.m. to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval, or adopting the adjusted millage rates after reassessment and rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum.
The estimated amount of tax revenue to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $1,519,955.10, and the amount of increase in taxes attributable to the millage increase is $25,167.15.
Fire Protection District 11 serves the Town of Pearl River and surrounding areas.
U.S. 190 closures continue in Covington
There will be alternating single lane closures on U.S. 190 between I-12 and the Bogue Falaya River Bridge at Claiborne Hill beginning April 28 and continuing through May 11 from 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Contractors will demolish and excavate remaining asphalt that needs removal, place new asphalt in the new turn lanes and construct concrete curb and gutter.
Two lanes will remain open at all times; however, traffic will be slowed as the work progresses. There will be no vehicle restrictions and emergency vehicles will have access.
Interstate 12 lane closures
There will be alternating single lane closures of both eastbound and westbound on I-12 from Bayou Lacombe/La. 434 to Northshore Boulevard/Airport Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly through May 4.
Crews will install new guardrails in the median at the underpasses throughout the area, and also will begin paving the final lift of asphalt.
One lane will remain open at all times, there will be no vehicle restrictions, and emergency vehicles will have access. Motorists may encounter a slight delay during this time.