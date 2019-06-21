The Northshore Food Bank broke ground Thursday on a new 13,000-square-foot facility that is expected to increase the number of needy people the food bank can serve.
The building, which will be located at 125 W. 30th Ave. in Covington, will feature a 9,000-square-foot warehouse, with administrative areas and offices taking up the rest of the space.
The food bank currently is located on North Columbia Street.
“We will have more space to further our reach and impact," said Northshore Food Bank Development Director Jamie Andrepont. "It’s also a safer area for volunteers. Right now, they (have to) cross North Columbia (to reach us.) This is a safer route. We’re excited about that part.”
Founded in 1984 as the Food Bank Inc. of St. Tammany and later known as the Covington Food Bank, the nonprofit agency now feeds 300 families a week out of its 6,000-square-foot facility on North Columbia.
The organization partners with groups such as the Council on Aging St. Tammany and Knights of Columbus to provide services to a greater number of people.
“We work together, and we are beginning to serve (17) homebound (people,) and we're expecting that number to grow," Andrepont said.
The Food Bank also serves 29 residents at Safe Haven and provides food to the Safe Harbor women’s shelter. Andrepont said officials with the Northshore Food Bank would like to grow that list.
“We can make special boxes for homebound seniors and special summer stock packages for children. This gives us space to effectively reach all of those individuals who are food insecure.”
The Food Bank served about 30 families per week when it opened its doors 35 years ago. With that number over 300 now and expected to grow, the group's new facility is timely. Andrepont said officials hope to complete construction by the end of 2019 and to begin serving from the facility in January 2020.
The food bank's resale shop, now in a rented building on North Columbia, will move into the present food bank location.
“And it will have added parking, which is amazing. That should be done by May (2020,)” she said.
Kent Design Build is contractor for the new building and Fl+WB is handling architecture. Andrepont said a $2.5 million capital campaign is funding both the new building and the relocation of the thrift shop.
“We are over 80 percent to our goal, but still in need of donations to be fully funded,” she said.
“Two big goals of the construction are to expand our reach, mostly through collaboration and increased programming, and to provide safer access to food.”
For information on the Northshore Food Bank and its capital campaign, contact Andrepont at (985) 893-9958 or jandrepont@northshorefoodbank.org