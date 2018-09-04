As students make their way back to the Fontainebleau after summer break, many find themselves searching for extracurricular activities, such as a sports team or a club.
Many students are drawn to "Bulldog Buddies," whose mission is to create friendship beyond differences. Another club the school offers is "Top Dawgs/Little Dawgs," which pairs freshmen with seniors who can help answer questions and provide information about big events and activities on campus.
Bulldog Buddies, the largest club on campus, exceeds more 400 students each year. When the club starts again in August, students are grouped together and then designated a special-needs buddy for the year. Throughout the year, club members and their buddies participate in various activities, such as a fall festival, a Christmas party and an Easter Egg Hunt. This club provides opportunities for students with disabilities to be involved in enjoyable and social events, and it promotes understanding and acceptance on campus.
Payton Hulin, a sophomore member of Bulldog Buddies, encouraged others to join.
“People join Bulldog Buddies to connect with their peers and buddy," Hulin said. "Through the differences, beautiful friendships can be made.”
Although Bulldog Buddies is a club for all grades, Top Dawgs/Little Dawgs is a freshmen-senior club. When seniors join at the beginning of the year, they are assigned several jobs that provide freshmen with ways to make sure their first year of high school is memorable.
Freshmen meet their Top Dawgs during their first monthly homeroom. Each homeroom is given almost four seniors who come to talk about important events around the school and to encourage the new students to get involved in clubs, sports, sporting events and the many other activities Fontainebleau has to offer.
Top Dawgs also hold events specifically for the Little Dawgs to excite the freshmen about school events and to get to know them. The Top Dawgs will hold their first event on September 7, a pregame “tailgate” party, before the Bulldogs football team takes on Franklinton High School.
By having the opportunity to join such an availability of clubs at FHS, students are able to help each other in more ways than one, make differences that matter and give everyone a place to belong.