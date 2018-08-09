Madisonville residents on Aug. 29 will get their first opportunity to influence the town’s recently begun master planning process.
A public session, to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall, will be conducted by consultants from the Center for Planning Excellence, a Baton Rouge company under contract to help guide the town’s development. The initial focus will be on its scenic waterfront and nearby areas.
CPEX consultants last month completed a series of 14 needs assessment interviews with dozens of stakeholders. The Aug. 29 meeting is an expansion of that process to include the general public.
Madisonville Councilman Chris Hitzman announced the event at the Town Council’s Aug. 8 meeting and encouraged all residents to attend.
Also at the Aug. 8 meeting, Mayor Jean Pelloat announced an operating surplus of $685,000 for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
A significant part of the surplus, Pelloat said, is from work that hasn't been completed on several capital improvement projects, but other factors also contributed.
Sales taxes were $100,000 higher than anticipated, revenues from occupational and insurance licenses were up by $70,000 and utilities revenues were also higher.
Personnel reductions in the administration, and in the maintenance and police departments, lowered payroll expenses by more than $200,000.
Further savings were achieved by renegotiation of several contracted services, including meter reading, utility software and telephone and internet service, Pelloat said.
Council members also postponed until their Sept. 12 meeting a public hearing on a major rewrite of the town’s traffic ordinance. They introduced a new version that conforms to the standards of Municode, a national organization that helps governmental bodies standardize ordinance language and makes ordinances available online.
Among other things, the new ordinance will significantly increase traffic fines to help reduce speeding and other traffic violations that have been a problem on the major arteries that run through town.