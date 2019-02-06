SLU STAGES 'RUDDIGORE': Southeastern Louisiana University’s Opera/Music Theatre Workshop will present “Ruddigore” (The Witch’s Curse) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts, 220 E. Thomas St., Hammond. The Gilbert and Sullivan work is a satirical take on the Victorian melodrama genre. Area cast members include Elizabeth Langley, of Mandeville; Anne Lebranche, of Abita Springs; Vivian McCalman, of Mandeville; Mary Vince, of Pearl River; and Ryan Pitre, of Lacombe.
LAW SCHOOL SCHOLARS: Six St. Tammany Parish natives have been named Paul M. Hebert Scholars and Dean’s Scholars by the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center for the spring 2019 semester. First-year students Brittany Williams, Anna E. Reed and Mallory Guillot, and second-year students Madeleine Morgan and Miles Sonnier are among 56 students to be named Hebert Scholars. Third-year student Mary Grace Richardson is among 79 students who were awarded the Dean's Scholar honor. Hebert Scholar is awarded to the top 10 percent of students earning 12 or more semester hours of credit.
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA: St. Tammany Parish students at the University of Alabama were named to the dean's list with a GPA of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with a GPA of 4.0. The lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.
- ABITA SPRINGS — Dean’s list: Mary Hayden
- COVINGTON — President’s list: Elizabeth Baul, Julia Lazaro, Nicholas Mejia, Nicholas Meyers, Alexis Nielson, Faith Saucier. Dean’s list: Madison Castleberry, Diana Darr, Alysia Spedale, Samantha Zelden.
- MADISONVILLE — President’s list: Payton Morris. Dean’s list: Kaitlyn Allen, Jenna Sims, John Wronkowski.
- MANDEVILLE — President’s list: Louis Bubrig, Kaitlyn Cahill, Madeline Erwin, Raina Esteves, Allyson Lacoste, Madelyn Schmidt, Mason Serna. Dean’s list: Hailey Campo, Ryan Carrigan, Isabella Dugas, Grant Fink, Miles Gray, Katie Higgins, Reed Kirk, Abigail Oser, Nicholas Pizzuto, Lindsay Reardon, Alexis Strain, Ann Young.
- SLIDELL — President’s list: Laura Carrasquilla, Mitchell Metzger. Dean’s list: Madeline Plunkett, Edward Smith.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK: Machayla Merritt, of Mandeville, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA to make the list.
UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE: Tracy Mashaw of Mandeville has been named to the fall 2018 dean's list at the University of Delaware in Newark. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above for the semester.
SCHOLARSHIPS AVAILABLE: Northshore Technical Community College in Lacombe is offering a full-tuition scholarship to a 2019 graduating high school senior or graduating WorkReady U – Adult Education student from St. Tammany, Washington, St. Helena, Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes enrolling full-time in the Maritime Technology program during the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is for two consecutive semesters, for a maximum total scholarship award of $5,000 (fall and spring semesters only). For information and application, see northshorecollege.edu/financial-aid/scholarships.