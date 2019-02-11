In what may be his last game at Panther Stadium, senior Travion Prevost made it a memorable one.
His goal in stoppage time proved to be the game-winner as No. 3 Northshore came from behind to beat No. 6 Alexandria Senior High 2-1 in the Division I state quarterfinals in Slidell.
Tied 1-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the game, Prevost launched a 20-yard shot at the goal that found the back of the net and sealed the victory for the Panthers.
“I yelled out for the pass and kind of hesitated before taking the shot,” he said. “Nobody was on me, so I took the shot at the far post and it went into the back of the net. Our seniors have worked for four years to get here and it’s been 20 years since we’ve made it to the semifinals.”
It was all Northshore from the outset as their pressure around the Trojan net resulted in three corner kicks in the first five minutes of the contest and resulted in near misses on the goal.
The Panthers allowed only two Alexandria High shots in the first half, but one of them found the mark.
In the 24th minute Trojan captain Dylan Comeaux took a crossing pass and buried it behind Panther goalkeeper Austin Dunlap for an early 1-0 lead which held up as the halftime score.
But the play of the game came midway through the first half when the Trojans were awarded a penalty kick.
Alexandria’s Dylan Foxworth lined up for the shot that was headed to the left corner of the net.
Dunlap, who recently signed to play football for Southeastern, used every inch of his frame to keep the shot from going in to avoid going down 2-0.
“Coach (Ryan Lazaroe) told me that they had scouted the Trojans and knew where they usually try and kick it,” Dunlap said. “And that really helped me to get ready for the try and make the save. Our defense played great out there. There is no doubt in my mind that we are one of the best defensive teams in the state and I think we proved that in this game.”
Northshore only allowed the Trojans three shots on goal in the entire game.
The Panthers got the equalizer in the 61st minute when Riley Fritz sent one that got behind Trojan goalkeeper Jack Price to make it 1-1.
Alexandria finishes the season with a 14-6-3 record.