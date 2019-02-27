GOSPEL GATHERING: Pentecost Baptist Church Brotherhood will have their Gospel Extravaganza at 6 p.m. Saturday at 36138 Shady Lane, Slidell. Featured choirs and groups: Male Chorus, of Baton Rouge Voices of Light; Hartzell United Methodist Church Male Chorus; Tabernacle Baptist Church Male Chorus; District Male Chorus, of Poplarville, Mississippi; Morris Family, of Slidell; Voices of Inspiration; Christian Love Chorus; and other groups. Featured soloists are Veronica Sanders, Willie Abrams, Tommy Hart, Cynthia Plummer and Bishop Keith Boyd. Special guest will be Bishop L. W. Bolton Jr., formerly of the Bolton Brothers. For additional information call (985) 641-5527 or Deacon Luke Traylor (985) 788-6663.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: First United Methodist Church of Covington will hold services at 8 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. in the sanctuary, 203 N. Jefferson Ave. For information, call (985) 892-4694 or email fumccov@bellsouth.net
ASHES TO GO: Christ Episcopal Church Slidell will offer the imposition of ashes outside the building at 1534 Seventh St. from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6. First responders may go to the head of the line. There will be services in the church at noon and 7 p.m. For information, call (985) 643-4531.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE: St. Peter Catholic Church will hold Masses on Ash Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 125 E. 19th Ave., Covington. Distribution of ashes will also be at noon without Mass. For information, call (985) 892-2422.
THEOLOGY ON TAP: St. Anselm Catholic Church will sponsor Theology on Tap for young adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Chimes Restaurant, 19130 W. Front St., Covington. Speakers begin at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are self-serve. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
ST. JANE ALTAR: A St. Joseph altar will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at St. Jane de Chantal, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs. A mass will be at 8 a.m. Tuesday and food will be served at noon.