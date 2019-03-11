The Folsom Board of Aldermen heard a report on the status of the village’s $2.5 million sewerage system rehabilitation project during a brief meeting on March 11.
Village engineer Jay Pittman reported that the sewerage project is proceeding as expected. A new ultraviolet disinfection system has been installed at the sewage treatment plant, as have a new effluent lift station and a new set of aerators in one of the plant’s two treatment cells.
New lift stations have been installed at Jackson and Wes Burris streets, along with emergency electric generators at the lift stations and the sewage treatment plant.
Pittman also reported that the first large-scale relining of the system’s sewer lines would begin within the next few weeks.
The rehab work is being funded by $1.8 million in sewer revenue bonds and a $759,000 grant from the U. S. Department of Agriculture.
Also on March 11, Folsom Mayor Lance Willie reported that he had discussed the issue of blighted properties with village attorney Roy Burns.
At the board of aldermen's February meeting, Willie noted the deteriorated condition of several properties, but said that he was unable to do anything about them because there was nothing in Folsom's code of ordinances that would allow him to take action on the village’s behalf.
Willie said Burns is drafting an amendment to the code of ordinances that will allow him to take corrective action, and said he hopes to introduce the amendment at the board’s April meeting.